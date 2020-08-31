The Settlement Home for Children has canceled its annual garage sale, which would have been the 45th.

Every November, crowds flock to the Palmer Events Center to find good deals on everything from gently used luxury clothing and accessory items to odds and ends. It’s often the highlight of the year for garage sale enthusiasts.

On its Facebook page and website, the Settlement Home wrote: "With heavy hearts, we share news that The 45th Annual Garage & Estate Sale, our largest and most critical fundraiser, has been canceled due to ongoing city-wide health restrictions."

The Settlement Home cares for children in foster care who have experienced emotional trauma, abuse and neglect.

In addition to not being able to host a public gathering, the work of its volunteers who sort all the items also has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Settlement Home writes: "Our organization’s important work cannot stop. Our direct care staff remains committed to caring for our children’s therapeutic counseling, emotional needs and physical health. Through healthy meals, recreational activities and a supportive, nurturing environment, we are devoted to helping our youth heal and grow."

The next garage sales is scheduled for Nov. 5-7, 2021.

Here are some ways that the Settlement Home encourages people to help:

Become a Home Hero through membership: bit.ly/sethomeHH

Make a financial gift to The Home. bit.ly/garagesalesupport