Ascension Seton Williamson hospital in Round Rock is expanding its women’s health program.

It is adding five obstetrician gynecologists in addition to expanding its maternal fetal medicine and urogynecology services.

This year, it opened an eight-bed Level II neonatal intensive care in January and started its breast cancer surgery program in May.

Three of the new ob/gyn doctors already have been added. A fourth joined this month, and the fifth will join later this year.

With these doctors in place, the hospital can provide on-site maternal fetal medical care as well as gynecological surgical services including laproscopic and robotic surgeries.

Ascension Seton Williamson has seen an increase need in care for women as the area has grown.

"Our multidisciplinary, experienced team provides seamless care at each stage of a woman’s life and health care services close to women's homes in Williamson County and the surrounding communities," said Kate Henderson, regional hospital president at Ascension Seton Williamson, in a press release.