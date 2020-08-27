A sweet small-town tradition has been canceled for the first time in 71 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Poteet Strawberry Festival announced this week on its Facebook page that the beloved festival that celebrates all things strawberry has been canceled for 2020.

"With a heavy heart the Poteet Strawberry Festival Assn. has decided that because of the safety of our guests, volunteers and all those who help make our event happen, the 2020 Poteet Strawberry Festival has been canceled," the post stated.

The event was originally scheduled for April but was postponed until the weekend of Oct. 31 due to the pandemic. Poteet is located about 30 minutes south of San Antonio and almost two hours from Austin.

"We are already discussing 2021 and working on ways to have an event and where guests can enjoy themselves and remain safe," the post continued. "Please know that the Poteet Strawberry Festival Assn. cares deeply for all of our Festival friends, our community and all of those who are struggling during this most difficult time."

Learn more about the festival and find updates at facebook.com/PoteetStrawberryFestival.