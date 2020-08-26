PAONIA, Colo. — I’m flying through the air sideways, a straw cowboy hat barely sticking to my head, gazing out at an orchard full of peach and apple trees.

It’s glorious.

Midway through a weeklong, socially distant camper van tour of Colorado, my husband and I have parked our rental rig at Big B’s Delicious Orchards, in the wine and fruit-growing region around Paonia. The sun is setting, a trio is playing groovy music on an outdoor stage, and as I arc over Chris’ head on a gigantic tree swing, I feel like an overgrown kid.

So far our explorations in the region have taken us to the less-visited north rim of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, where we peered over the edge of a 2,200-foot chasm, and up Kebler Pass to hike in one of the world’s largest aspen groves. But we’ve found a special kind of old-school fun here at the orchard, where our van is nestled between rows of Pink Lady and Golden Delicious apple trees, and we’ve got free rein to roam the grounds.

In 2002, Jeff Schwartz and his partner bought Big B’s Fruit Company in nearby Hotchkiss, which had been pressing apple juice since 1973. In 2006, they purchased this fruit orchard a few miles away, on the outskirts of Paonia. They added a retail component to the rows of apple, cherry, peach, nectarine and pear trees, developed the vegetable gardens, opened a café, added hard cider to the lineup and began bringing in live music.

The next step seemed natural. "We realized that, man, this would be such a cool place to camp," Schwartz says.

At first, wayward travelers would pay a few bucks to pitch tents among the fruit trees. This year, Schwartz formalized the arrangement, setting up campsites with picnic tables and fire rings between rows of apple trees. Larger spaces for RVs are situated alongside the peach grove, and an open field provides ample room for overflow. Noncampers can rent a cabin or spend a night in a pre-erected tent on a wooden platform.

There are no utility hookups, but port-a-potties and hand sanitizer stations are strategically situated around the grounds. A bathhouse with flushing toilets and two showers will open later this year.

The tree swings where I’m impersonating a monkey have become an icon of the place, too. Any afternoon you’ll find adults taking turns alongside the kids. It’s the coolest swing I’ve ever sailed, and I can’t get enough of it.

"I think the biggest takeaway is we’ve created this experiential thing — we’ve got a you-pick orchard where people can stroll, walk to the pond and enjoy themselves," he says. There’s a taproom and shop that sells organic juices and ciders (regular as well as hard), as well as locally made products like jam, honey, wine and art. "It’s nice to be in a beautiful place and see the workings of an orchard."

The setup also provides another way to keep the orchard profitable. Schwartz knows of no other orchard campgrounds in the area, but a quick search on hipcamp.com turns up a handful of similar sites in Michigan.

"We always have to be efficient and maximize our investment, and we put a lot of effort into mowing and maintaining (the orchard)," says Schwartz, who lives in a dome-shaped house on the property. "The more time people spend here, the more time they spend at the café and orchard and store."

Visitors can pay to pick their own fruit, too — peaches in August, apples a little later in the season, and array of other offerings in between.

"It’s expensive to run these farms. Money’s always the bottom line, but the premise of it all was to be able to give people a respite from the road," he says.

Although activities have ramped down a bit due to the pandemic, the orchard also hosts small festivals, including a cider celebration in late October that draws cider makers from around the state. (That event will happen this year, but in a modified format.)

I haven’t had a chance to pick any peaches, but before we leave, I meet orchard worker Jose Mendoza, a native of Mexico City who’s been picking fruit and working apple presses in the area for about 25 years. He hands me a peach fresh from a tree and tells me that during high season he picks enough peaches to fill between 20 and 50 20-pound boxes.

That’ll make a lot of peach pies.

I set the peach aside, and by the next afternoon it’s juicy and ripe. I bite into it as our camper van rumbles down the road, headed for the next campground — one, I regret, that doesn’t come with 30 acres of fresh fruit.