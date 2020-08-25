Sheer, exposed cliffs make my kneecaps clatter like castanets.

Once, during a backpacking trip, I had to crawl on my hands and knees through a 200-foot stretch of trail that was making my eyeballs spin like plates balanced on the end of long, spindly poles. So no, my favorite part of my recent camper van tour of Colorado wasn’t taking Highway 82 over Independence Pass, between glitzy Aspen and down-to-earth Twin Lakes.

Thankfully, my husband, Chris, drove the 32-mile horror while I blindfolded myself with a bandanna fished from the pile of facial coverings shoved in the Dodge ProMaster 1500 camper van we’d rented. He negotiated all the drop-offs and hairpin turns; it scared the hell out of me.

Before driving the pass, which crosses the Continental Divide and hugs the Roaring Fork River in places, you should know a few things.

First, vehicles (or vehicles plus trailers) that exceed 35 feet in length are prohibited from driving the pass. The Colorado Department of Transportation has set up a handy device before you enter the switchbacks on the western side that flashes a warning light if your rig is too long. They’ve even provided a spot to turn around if necessary.

In two places on the Aspen side of the pass, the road narrows so much that only one car can negotiate the road at a time. If you meet an oncoming vehicle (like we did, in both spots), some jockeying will take place. Chris had to fold in the side mirror so we could squeeze past one car.

The road is narrow and twisty, with steep inclines. There are guardrails in places, but they’re low, and the pass closes every winter because you’d have to be crazy to drive across it in inclement weather.

The elevation at the top of the pass hits 12,095 feet. You can pull over and park (and hyperventilate like me for a few minutes), or even get out and enjoy the scenery, which is not at all scary at that spot and quite beautiful.

You can also stop at the ghost town of Independence, which started as a tent encampment built by gold miners in 1879 but was abandoned by 1912. At its peak, the settlement bustled with about 1,500 residents who clearly weren’t afraid of heights, plus three post offices, four grocery stores, three saloons and even its own newspaper.

Also, be on the lookout for cyclists, who like to pedal over the pass for fun. (No thanks.)

My husband, who has also driven the Million Dollar Highway between Ouray and Durango while I crouched on the floorboards, says this pass isn’t as scary as that one. That one, he says, needs more guardrails. And that one stays open, weather permitting, during the winter, which is when we drove it.

As we made our way down the less terrifying Twin Lakes side of Independence Pass toward a campground where we were staying the night, I opened my eyes. The worst was behind us — except that even on this far more gradual decline, I saw a popup trailer, minus its tow vehicle, dangling about 20 feet down a slope, slightly crumpled.

Afterward, for fun, as we popped a bottle of wine to take the edge off the experience, I googled Independence Pass on my smartphone. My advice? Don’t do that.

And if extreme heights give you the willies, leave the driving to someone else.