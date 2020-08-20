The Austin Parks Foundation and Austin Ed Fund’s first virtual Backyard Ball featuring DJ Mel in July was such a success, they are bringing it back this Saturday.

At 11 a.m. Saturday on Twitch, families can log in and dance to DJ Mel’s tracks as well as learn about the resources available from Austin Parks Foundation, including the Little Hummingbird Society.

The Austin Ed Fund, the nonprofit public education foundation for the Austin Independent School District, will showcase the way Austin ISD is doing its Backpack Bash this year. Backpacks with school supplies have been delivered to Austin school campuses. The schools will then decide how to distribute them to kids in need of supplies.

To register for the Backyard Ball, go to austinparks.org/backyardball.