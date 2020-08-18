The Sheth Sangreal Foundation from Austin philanthropist Brian Sheth finished a $500,000 matching grant for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area, which provided summer programming and Club on the Go activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the foundation is working with the Jeffries Group to create a $200,000 matching grant for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin area and a second $200,000 matching grant for the Central Texas Food Bank.

Both grants are in memory of the Jeffries Group’s chief financial officer Peg Broadbent, who died from complications of the coronavirus in March.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the demand for our services to skyrocket," said Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. "This generous matching grant from Sangreal and Jefferies will provide nutritious meals for thousands of our neighbors in need."

The Central Texas Food Bank has been holding emergency food distribution events around the community that have brought hundreds of cars of people in need of food.

"Central Texas Food Bank’s commitment to fighting hunger is more relevant than ever during these challenging times for our community," Brian Sheth said in a press release. "Guided by our mission at Sangreal, ’no one stands alone while protecting life,’ we want to support Central Texas Food Bank’s efforts to provide help and nourish those affected by COVID-19 and continue to lead the community in the fight against hunger."

To give to the Central Texas Food Bank and have your gift matched go, to centraltexasfoodbank.org/urgentneed.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area has been providing care for children of essential workers throughout spring and summer and continuing into the fall as schools have been closed or are going virtual. The Club on the Go program has delivered 29,000 bags with 147,900 meals, 567,000 supplies and 147,033 milk cartons since the pandemic began.

"As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact local Austin youth and their families, we want to reinforce our commitment to support the community through this new matching gift challenge in partnership with Jefferies," Brian Sheth said.

"Because of the initial success of this campaign, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area has not closed its doors. And we continue to serve our families and the community, meeting our our mission and changing the lives of kids who need us most," said Misti Potter, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area.

To donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area and have your donation matched, go to bgcaustin.org/donate.