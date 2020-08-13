With Austin Independent School District not starting class until Sept. 8, some families might have worried about not getting kids’ meals through school for another three weeks.

Central Texas Food Bank is extending its summer kids’ meal distribution through August at two YMCA locations: East Communities and North Austin.

Each Thursdays families can get free weekly meal packs for each child 18 and younger. The packs include seven breakfasts with a whole grain item, fruit and milk and seven lunches with lunch trays and milk.

"At a time when many are hurting and hungry, we need to do whatever we can to ensure that children have proper nutrition during the summer," said James Finck, YMCA of Austin President and CEO in a press release. "We’re excited to be able to partner with the Central Texas Food Bank to help our community."

Pick up begins 8 a.m. at East Communities YMCA, 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd., and at 9 a.m. at North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg Lane.

If kids are present, no documentation is needed. If they are not, guardians must show an official letter or email from their children’s school listing the kids enrolled, individual report cards, attendance records from the school’s portal or website, student ID cards or birth certificates for kids not in school.

Details available at https://www.austinymca.org/blog/free-summer-meals-kids-teens.