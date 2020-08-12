This year’s Texas Book Festival will take place as a virtual event with 16 days of programming on Oct. 31-Nov. 15. Festival organizers on Wednesday announced 15 authors who will be featured at the event.

Bestselling suspense writer Dean Koontz will present his latest novel, "Elsewhere." Ghanaian American novelist Yaa Gyasi, who won a National Book Critics Circle award for her 2016 debut, "Homegoing," will present the highly anticipated follow-up, "Transcendent Kingdom." And comedian Michael Ian Black will present "A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son," an examination of masculinity structured as a letter to his college-bound son.

» RELATED: Austin’s Kathy Valentine on the punk-pop history of the Go-Go’s

Activist Erin Brockovich, who was the subject of a 2000 film starring Julia Roberts, will present her latest, "Superman's Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We the People Can Do About It." "Crazy Rich Asians" author Kevin Kwan will present his new novel, "Sex and Vanity," and National Medal of Arts recipient Julia Alvarez will present her latest, "Afterlife."

Candace Bushnell, whose 1997 book "Sex and the City" was adapted into the popular HBO series of the same name, will present "Rules for Being a Girl." Austinite Kathy Valentine will present her excellent memoir, "All I Ever Wanted," about how a wild youth in the Austin music scene led to a high-flying run as bassist of the Go-Go’s.

Also appearing as part of the virtual fest: Aimee Bender ("The Butterfly Lampshade"), H. W. Brands ("The Zealot and the Emancipator: John Brown, Abraham Lincoln, and the Struggle for American Freedom"), Stephen Graham Jones ("The Only Good Indians"), José R. Ralat ("American Tacos: A History and Guide"), Richard Santos ("Trust Me"), Natalia Sylvester ("Running") and Natasha Trethewey ("Memorial Drive").

The book festival will release a full list of authors in September. For more information, go to texasbookfestival.org.