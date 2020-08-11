The Austin Weird Homes Tour is officially going virtual. The tour was originally scheduled for April, then June. Now it will be virtual-only 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 5.

Eight homes are on the tour: a tiny treehouse, a former bank, a home with a giraffe collection, one with an indoor pool, one that looks like a sand dollar, one that has mysterious objects to contact the afterlife, one filled with pop culture objects and one that is an arts studio.

Tickets are $25, $45 for VIP and available at weirdhomestour.com.

The tour benefits LifeWorks, which helps provide affordable housing for at-risk young adults, including those who have been in the foster care system.

If you like the Austin tour, you can head to Portland to do a virtual Weird Homes Tour of that city on Sept. 26. San Antonio is also expected to happen this fall as well.

Weird Homes Tour has been offering mini tours virtual weekly on YouTube. This Thursday, it’s offering a tour of Village Farm, a tiny home community around Green Gate Farm.

It’s also hosting a virtual art camp for kids ages 7-14 Aug. 17-21 and Aug. 24-28.