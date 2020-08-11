After closing July 2 due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the park residential community, Big Bend National Park has announced its partial reopening.

As of Aug. 7, the park has reopened to the public in limited capacity for day use only. Most paved roads within the park are open, as is the Panther Junction store and gas station. Reservations are not needed, but normal entrance fees will be collected at all park entrance stations.

Group sizes are limited to either five people or a single household. A state mandatory mask order remains in effect in Brewster County, where the park is located.

Learn more at nps.gov/bibe.