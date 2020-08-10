I grew up in a conservative East Texas church. I heard a lot about "original sin" and "depravity" grounded in the Garden of Eden account (Genesis 2:4-3:24) and the efficacy of Jesus dying on the cross to make things right.

Most every week with minimal variation, the preacher "invited" us to walk the aisle and make a correct confession. Mere recitation of words made everything fine. A ticket to heaven — one and done — and avoidance of the fearful eternal alternative. In "The Cost of Discipleship," Dietrich Bonhoeffer termed this "cheap grace" — mere assent to belief without a changed life in response to God's love. Fortunately, I had other influences in my childhood church that emphasized the ongoing priority to follow Jesus' example and teachings.

I certainly recognize the significance of the cross and resurrection of Jesus as a Christian, including forgiveness (God of us and us of others) and the opportunity for a new and changed life in God's kingdom starting now. Over time, however, I altered my understanding of the creation accounts and the emphases of the first few chapters of the Bible. I also realize, like so much of scripture, that there are different ways to understand the stories.

In context, Genesis (the first book of the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament) is an ancient book of (not "by") Moses. Genesis chapters 1-11 contain archaic etiological stories (of beginnings) from multiple sources, some with similarities to other ancient religious cultures. The accounts are ahistorical, meaning that despite the amount of time people have argued about the historicity of details, they are insignificant. Rather, like parables and mythology, the stories teach and point to more important truths.

One does not need to know Hebrew or take a religion course to immediately recognize that there are two creation stories in Genesis 1-3. Reading these chapters in any translation reveals a six steps and then rest account followed by a very different, male-centric Garden of Eden account.

As ancient as these stories are, they remain profoundly important. For me, combining parts of Genesis 1 with the story of Cain and Abel (in chapter 4) emphasizes equality, humanity's potential goodness, the importance of good choices and the errors of tribalism.

Further, linking these accounts plants important seeds for the Judeo-Christian emphasis on Biblical "justice," namely, the importance of impartially loving and caring for the poor, ill, aliens and other disadvantaged people. Indeed, seeking and working for justice is a priority in all authentic faith traditions and other roots of meaningful living.

The pinnacle of God's first creation account is us —humans. "So God created humankind in his image, in the image of God he created them, male and female he created them [and] God blessed them...." (Genesis 1:27 - 28). After giving humans stewardship over all of his creation, "God saw everything that he had made, and indeed, it was very good" (verse 31).

We are created in God's image, which is far from depraved. Further, God creates us with equality (gender and otherwise) and without reference to any divine preference of tribe, country, race or other differences.

When we transition to Genesis 4, we learn about Adam and Eve's first children, Cain (a farmer) and Abel (a shepherd) (verses 1- 2).

Each made a religious offering to God, who "had regard for Abel and his offering" but not for "Cain and his offering." This made Cain "very angry" (verses 3-5). Later, Cain invited Abel to join him in a field and "killed him" (verse 8).

When God asked Cain for his brother's location, Cain lied and said: "I do not know; am I my brother's keeper?" (verse 9). The story demonstrates the evils of tribalism with historic hatred between "classes" of people, here farmers and shepherds.

Immediately before Cain murdered Abel, God said to Cain: "If you do well, will you not be accepted? And if you do not do well, sin is lurking at the door. Its desire is for you, but you must master it" (verse 7).

This is the first biblical mention of "sin," which is wrong doing. Essentially, sin is a bad choice of action. God's words signify to me two innate inclinations, one toward doing good and the other toward bad. We make day-to-day choices. Good choices involve struggling and hard work.

The heart of the story derives from Cain questioning God. Yes indeed, we are "keepers" and caretakers of other humans, irrespective of differences and group affiliations.

How do we understand the Garden of Eden account? I'm not sure. Perhaps it is an ancient tale about acquiring knowledge of mortality, a sense of right and wrong, and the ability to make choices, as well as demonstrating enmity between (most) people and snakes.

In any and all seasons, including a worldwide pandemic, we should go out of our way to help others, particularly those less fortunate. From the beginning, we were created to make good choices rooted in love. Instead of a paradise lost for future restoration as some read the Garden of Eden story, we can create paradise now by acting out of love for all, regardless of national, political, racial and other divides.

Walt Shelton is a part-time professor at Baylor Law School and an environmental attorney in Austin. His book, "The Daily Practice of Life: Practical Reflections Toward Meaningful Living," is currently available for pre-order via Amazon and Barnes & Noble.