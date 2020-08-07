Austin Regional Clinic is looking for 250 volunteers to test a COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer Inc.

ARC’s Clinical Research Division is one of 90 clinical sites that are part of this late-phase trial that is intended to enroll 30,000 people across the country.

Half of the people enrolled in this vaccine trial will receive the Pfizer vaccine; the other half will receive a placebo.

It’s a double-blind study, which means the people getting the vaccine or placebo and the local researchers won’t know which one each person enrolled got. If the vaccine is proven to be effective, the people who did not get the vaccine then will be given the vaccine. All participants will be paid for their time and travel.

Dr. Gretchen Cook, the principal investigator for ARC Clinical Research, says she is looking for "a realistic patient population," but that they are trying to recruit people who are in high-risk categories such as people who are racial and ethnic minorities, older than 65 or frontline workers.

People who are immune compromised or are pregnant or intend to get pregnant are not eligible. If patients have medical problems, those have to be stable and controlled.

They aren’t just looking for people at high-risk for medical reasons, Cook says; they’re also seeking people who have the potential to have higher risk for exposure. The example she gives is the healthy 18-year-old who is attending the University of Texas in-person classes two or three days a week.

Cook, who has done other vaccine trials at ARC, says this one follows the same protocols. Some people might be concerned that it’s going to be rushed or not the same as other vaccine trials, but that’s not the case, she says.

ARC Clinical Research staff are enrolling people now and think it will take about four weeks to get the number of people they are seeking.

People who want to enroll will have an initial visit for about two hours with a medical exam and blood draw. If they qualify, they will get their first vaccine/placebo at that visit. For seven days they must keep a nightly diary of symptoms as well as take their temperature.

A month later, they will get a second vaccine/placebo, have blood drawn, and keep a diary of symptoms for another seven days.

Each time they get the vaccine/placebo they are also monitored in the office for 30 minutes.

They will have three additional visits during the next two years to monitor long-term side effects.

Additional visits would happen for any COVID-19 illness. The patients will need to report symptoms immediately.

The effectiveness of the vaccine will be determined by the number of people with the vaccine who get sick versus the number of people with the placebo who get sick.

"If you had 100 people that got coronavirus and the scales were tilted one way or the other, one person on the vaccine, 99 people on the placebo side, that would would show overwhelming evidence for the study vaccine," said Jeff Repper, director of ARC Clinical Research.

Researchers also will look at blood work for signs of an immune response.

Cook says this vaccine is using years of previous research from other vaccines. The idea of using messenger RNA in the vaccine was used in work to develop a vaccine for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), another coronavirus, which emerged in Saudi Arabia in 2012. Because MERS didn’t develop into the pandemic that this one did, the vaccine research didn’t go into production. This vaccine also taps into using genetic material, a technique that has been used in cancer treatments. Some of the other techniques of using mRNA and DNA for a vaccine have been used in veterinary medicine.

"It’s not like this research came out of nowhere," Cook says. "We knew right off the bat this would be the quickest way to a vaccine."

ARC’s testing will happen at ARC Clinical Research Wilson Parke, 117714 Wilson Park. Ave., Suite 150.