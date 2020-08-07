Xitlali Palacios has been part of the Austin Country Flea Market since she was in diapers.

After her parents started as vendors at the sprawling Northeast Austin market in the mid-1990s, "I basically grew up here," she says.

In her teen years, she helped her parents run their booths and recalls watching friends stroll the wide aisles in their ornate quinceañera dresses, passing vendors who sold everything from handcrafted cowboy boots to squawking parakeets.

Now, she earns a living selling speakers and car audio equipment from her own booth, which her dad gave her when he retired. Her mom, Amparo Palacios, still sells housewares a few booths down.

"This is how we put food on the table," Xitlali Palacios said. "We have customers from over 20 years that have been coming here. This is how a lot of us survive."

An Austin landmark and center of activity, particularly for the city’s Latino community, since 1983, the Austin Country Flea Market is home to more than 300 vendor booths that have traditionally courted thousands of visitors each weekend who pack its aisles looking for deals while sharing raspas and toasting Tecates. Over the years, the market has played host to everyone from up-and-coming norteño bands to filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, who used it as a set in one of his productions.

Despite reopening in late May after being shuttered for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the market is struggling to survive. At this time, the owners have only committed to staying open through August, said Rosie Young, market manager.

"I was in shock when they told me," Young said, adding that many vendors burst into tears when they heard the news. "It was like, OK, we’ve got to figure out where we’re going from here. We don’t want to lose it like this."

Young has been working at the market — also called the "pulga," Spanish for flea — for 32 years. She started in the beer booth and has since "worked all the booths out here." For the past 18 years, she’s worked in the office, and she has been the market manager for the past six.

"When I tell people I work here, they tell me how they visited here when they were a child, their parents brought them here, and that’s continued through the years," she said. "It’s a meeting place. When you say ’the market on 290,’ they know exactly where you’re talking about. I’ve seen a lot of similar faces out here for 30 years."

Young said that under normal circumstances her 340 vendor booths remain about 90% full and that approximately 5,000 to 10,000 people would visit on an average weekend day. These days, she said, traffic is about half that. She added that she’s hopeful that, with the community’s help, the market’s historic resilience will prevail.

"We’ve had windstorms come through and rip off roofs. We had a fire in 2009 where we lost over 250 vendor booths. It happened on a Saturday, and that following Saturday we were back open for business," Young said. "Everybody helped everybody. Vendors were giving up a booth to help another vendor move into that booth so they’d have room to sell. That’s the thing here. It’s like one big family."

Mayra Gonzalez and Edwin Rocha have been coming to the flea market since they were in elementary school, shopping amid the market’s signature yellow and white walls and listening to bands with their families. Now, every Sunday, they bring their son, Edwin Jr., 7, and daughter, Ashlynn, 5, to walk the aisles. As the kids peruse their favorite toy booths, Gonzalez and Rocha catch up with friends and familiar faces.

"To me, I love coming here," Rocha said. "It’s a tradition for me since I was little. My dad used to do the same thing, and my son has been coming here since he was a newborn."

"We just really hope that they don’t shut it down," Gonzalez added, "because it would break a lot of people’s hearts."

One of the most popular vendors at the market is the turkey leg booth, where you can sometimes find the line stretching 20 yards deep. Heath Henderson has worked the booth for three years but said it’s been in the owner’s family for generations.

"I’ve had people say they drove here from Houston just for a turkey leg," he said. "It brings back their childhood. I’ve seen parents come here with their kids, saying, ‘Hey, you’ve got to get a turkey leg.’ It’s almost a rite of passage around here."

After all, he added, "you’ve literally got an entire meal on a leg."

He said after working at the market every weekend, he’s come to know all of the vendors and visitors well.

"There’s just a lot of history behind it. It takes away the everyday routine of life and traffic and things being hectic and things being crazy. You actually have a chance to come out and just walk around and talk to people and eat turkey legs and drink beer and listen to music and just kind of get away," he said. "To see something that’s been here and been part of Austin for so long have a chance to basically disappear is kind of surreal and really sad."

Back at her booth, Xitlali Palacios said she was shocked by the news the market could close.

"It’s a place that has always been here. I grew up here. We didn’t believe it," she said. "I just thought it was this crazy rumor. Then I confirmed it and I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, what are we going to do?’ I still haven’t quite figured out what we’re going to do."

She said the best thing anyone can do is come out to visit the market now, while it’s still open.

"We’re local businesses, and it’s important for people to stay local. We don’t want box stores everywhere," she said. "We want Austin to stay weird. And definitely this is one of those weird places."