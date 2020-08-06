Central Texas children’s clothing line June & January and Texas restaurant chain Hat Creek Burger Co. are working together to raise money for Foster Village.

June & January, has created a line of clothing with a hamburger and french fry illustration that comes in a bandana bib, a tank top, a T-shirt and a dress for $13-$25. For each item purchased, June & January will donate $1 to Foster Village and Hat Creek Burger will match it.

So far the initiative, which launched in mid-July has raised $450. The goal is $1,200.

"Its not enough these days to just make cute clothes. At June & January, we have an obligation to set examples and support our community locally and at larger levels," said Amy Richardson, June & January CEO, and founder, in a press release. "That's why we were so excited to partner with Hat Creek. Their team is constantly finding ways to give back to those in need as well as inspire their youngest customers to begin a lifetime of kindness."

In August, if kids come to Hat Creek Burger wearing a June & January piece of clothing, they can get a free shake. If they fill in Hat Creek’s Kindness Card with five acts of kindness, they can get a free kids’ meal. The Kindness Cards come in every children’s meal.

Foster Village works with children and families in the child welfare system to create a village around them.

"Not only does June & January create awesome children’s clothes, but they also have that same desire to give back to those children who are at-risk in our Texas community, and that’s the best part," said Drew Gressett, owner and founder of Hat Creek Burgers in a press release. "We hope our customers love the pieces as much as we do."