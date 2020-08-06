Families in south Austin who need supplies like face masks, hand sanitizer and school supplies can pick them up for free on Saturday at Mendez Middle School, 5106 Village Square, and Akins High School, 10701 S. First St.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until supplies last, volunteers will be placing supplies in people’s car trunks. People also can walk to get the free supplies.

"This school year families are having to deal with enormous challenges," said Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza in a press release. "As we all get ready for the new school year, it is still incredibly important for families to be taking precautions to stop the spread of COVID, so I really hope everyone will take advantage of this opportunity and come out to get some masks and other supplies on Saturday morning."

The event is hosted by the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as well as Garza, Council Member Ann Kitchen, Constable George Morales and Constable Stacy Suits and made possible with the help of Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, H-E-B, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Dove Springs Proud, the George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center Advisory Board, the City of Austin, Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees President Geronimo Rodriguez and Travis County Justice of the Peace Sylvia Holmes.