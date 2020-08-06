All Together ATX is distributing $2.2 million to 70 local nonprofit organizations next week in its second round of funding. The fund was created by the United Way for Greater Austin and the Austin Community Foundation to help local organizations meet the unique challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund has raised more than $6 million since March. It gave out $1.8 million in grants at the beginning of May, for a total of $4 million in the first two rounds.

"We are committed to this community, and are grateful for the generosity of so many who make this relief possible," said David C. Smith, CEO of United Way for Greater Austin in a press release.

All Together ATX selected recipients that were working with communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus, including Hispanic and Black populations and also prioritized nonprofits working to address domestic violence and child abuse, digital equity, mental health, aging populations and utility assistance.

"Health and economic inequities have long been a contributor to the widening opportunity gap in Central Texas and COVID-19 has only exacerbated these issues," said Mike Nellis, CEO of Austin Community Foundation in a press release. "This is why our organizations —Austin Community Foundation and United Way for Greater Austin— are committed to prioritizing funds for nonprofits representing and serving those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19."

The next application for the next and final round of grants will open Sept. 28. People can find our more and donate at AllTogetherATX.com.

In aging populations, which provides housing, transportation and meals to seniors, grants went to Austin Free Net, $15,000; Austin Vietnamese American Medical Professional Society, $5,000; Bastrop County Long Term Recovery Team; $10,000; Central Presbyterian Church; $20,000; Central Texas Food Bank, $20,000; Drive a Senior Central Texas, $15,000; Drive A Senior Northwest, $20,000; Foundation Communities. $15,000; Golden Age Home Assisted Living, $20,000; Good Work Austin, $20,000; Housing Authority of the City of Austin, $10,000; Meals on Wheels Central Texas; $20,000; National Church Residences Foundation, $20,000; Opportunities for Williamson and Burnet Counties, $20,000; Rebekah Baines Johnson Center, $15,000; Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry and Community Ministries; $20,000; and Volunteers of America Texas Inc., $5,000.

In Digital Equity, which helps keep people connected, grants went to Any Baby Can of Austin Inc.; $45,000, Any Baby Can; Austin Area Urban League, $70,000; Austin Urban Technology Movement, $10,000; Austin Voices for Education and Youth, $70,000; AVANCE-Austin, $70,000; Breakthrough Central Texas, $30,000; Center for Survivors of Torture, $30,000; City of Luling, $30,000; Communities In Schools of Central Texas, $70,000; Equity E4 Youth, $50,000; El Buen Samaritano Episcopal Mission, $70,000; Huston-Tillotson University, $50,000; Hutto Resource Center, $25,000; Jeremiah Program, $25,000; Lockhart Independent School District, $50,000; MBK Scholars, $70,000; Muslim Community Support Services, $15,000; T.A. Unlimited Inc., $70,000; The Excel Center for Adults, $70,000; and Youth Rise Texas, $10,000.

In issues of domestic violence and child abuse, grants went to American Gateways, $25,000; AVANCE-Austin, $25,000; Back To Eden Fellow Program, $15,000; CASA of Central Texas Inc., $20,000; Center for Child Protection, $15,000; Circle of Health International, $20,000; Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Travis County, $50,000; Foster Village, $20,000; Hays-Caldwell Women's Center , $15,000; Helping Hand Home for Children Inc., $30,000; Lone Star Victims Advocacy Project, $20,000; Saheli Inc. dba Asian Family Support Services of Austin, $45,000; Survive2Thrive Foundation; $45,000; Texas Advocacy Project Inc., $30,000; The SAFE Alliance, $60,000; The Settlement Home for Children; $10,000; Together We Rise Corp., $15,000; Upbring, $10,000; Volunteer Legal Services of Central Texas, $20,000; and Williamson County Children's Advocacy Center, $10,000.

In mental health support, the grants went to Austin Latino/a Lesbian Gay Organization, $35,000; Black Mamas ATX, $30,000; Center for Survivors of Torture, $ 30,000; Integral Care, $20,000; Measure, $30,000; Out Youth, $20,000; Survive2Thrive Foundation, $30,000; and VELA, $30,000.

For utility assistance, the grants went to Austin Area Urban League; $30,000; Bastrop County Long Term Recovery Team, $5,000; Book Boosters Inc., $40,000; Health Commons, $20,000; MELJ Center, $40,000; Sickle Cell Association of Texas Marc Thomas Foundation, $10,000; Society of St. Vincent de Paul Diocesan Council of Austin, $40,000; Street Youth Ministry of Austin Inc., $20,000; Todos Juntos, $40,000; and Youth Rise Texas, $40,000.