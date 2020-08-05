The Texas Renaissance Festival has announced plans and precautions for its 2020 season, which will run weekends Oct. 3-Nov. 29.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, all tickets for the festival, which is held in Todd Mission, a little over two hours from Austin, will be date-specific and must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

"Rest assured that our top priority is the health and safety of our guests, staff and partners. We take great pride in the cleanliness of our festival grounds, privies, and food services every year, as well as the steps our vendors take to limit lines and wait times for services," the festival posted on its website. "This year, we are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and are preparing to implement any additional preventative measures and safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help reduce the spread of the virus to our patrons, cast, vendors, and performers alike."

According to a press release, the festival will incorporate nightly deep cleaning as well as spot cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day; offer 80 hand sanitizer stations; and require all staff, performers and vendors to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks.

Tickets are on sale now at texrenfest.com and will be available for purchase at H-E-B stores starting Sept. 1.

If you’re heading through Amarillo, don’t miss Cadillac Ranch

As Texans continue to make their annual pilgrimages to Colorado, here’s one roadside attraction not to miss: Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo.

The popular art installation located at 13651 I-40 Frontage Road in Amarillo remains open and is a favorite spot for a socially distanced pit stop and Instagram snap.

Created in 1974 by an artist group called the Ant Farm, it consists of 10 Cadillacs that were buried nose-first in the ground. Don’t be surprised when you see fellow visitors leaving their own marks on the installation with spray paint; it’s become a common rite of passage.

Craving nature? Book now for fall camping at Texas state parks

If you’re dreaming of cooler weather and the great outdoors, here’s a tip: Make reservations now for fall camping in Texas.

Texas state parks are currently accepting reservations for overnight stays up to three months in advance, which brings us into early November.

Most state parks are now open for day use and limited camping. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some new guidelines are in place when visiting Texas state parks, such as:

Face coverings must be worn in all state park buildings.

Six-foot social distancing is required.

No groups larger than 10 people are allowed, except for families or people living in the same household.

Day passes and camping reservations are recommended for all visits. Check the TPWD website, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks, for the status of individual parks. You can also make reservations there, or by calling 512-389-8900.

Hawaii considers 'resort bubbles' for visitor quarantines

Three Hawaiian Islands are considering creating "resort bubbles" so that visitors can quarantine with a vacationlike experience at hotel properties.

Officials on Maui, Kauai and the Big Island are thinking about allowing tourists to stay at properties on the islands with the ability to at least go outside for fresh air. The idea would be to geo-fence guests to the confines of the resort.

The state currently has a 14-day quarantine for visitors coming to the islands in effect until September. Those who are self-quarantining must reserve select hotels and motels and are not allowed to book vacation rentals. Visitors who don't observe the quarantine may be arrested; more than 200 visitors have been arrested during the pandemic.

"It's very early, and it's complicated. ... All of us in the visitor industry support having a safe environment for our employees as well as our visitors," said Craig Anderson, chairman of the Hawaii Island chapter of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association and vice president of operations at Mauna Kea Resort.

Hawaii also plans to implement COVID-19 testing within 72 hours of arrival starting in September when tourism theoretically could resume.

— Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse

Norwegian Cruise Line cancels cruises until November

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is canceling cruises until November.

The Miami-based company announced it is canceling cruises worldwide through Oct. 31, a full month after the ban on cruises put in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expires.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is the world's third largest cruise company and owner of three cruise lines: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The announcement comes as Florida is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The company and its largest competitors, Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Group and MSC Cruises, continued to sell cruises for the summer, though it was unclear when the industry would be able to restart operations. About half of customers who have canceled cruises are opting for a "future cruise credit" over a refund, giving the companies cash while they weather the industry's longest pause.

In mid-July, the CDC extended its no-sail order until at least Oct. 1, citing ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks among crew members on cruise ships currently in U.S. waters. Six ships in and around U.S. waters are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19 or COVID-like illness, according to the CDC, including three Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ships.

Princess Cruises, owned by Carnival Corp., announced last week that it is canceling cruises worldwide until mid-December, except for cruises in Australia, which are canceled until Nov. 1.

— Taylor Dolven, Miami Herald