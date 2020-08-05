The water was waiting.

After months of being at home, our family of eight, with six kids ranging in age from 4 to 11, was officially stir-crazy.

But we knew anywhere we went would need to offer plentiful outdoor activities where we could feel comfortable and safe social distancing as a family. Bonus points if the destination had cooler temperatures.

So in late July, we packed up our rented minivan and hit the road for Glenwood Springs, the water- and history-drenched town that sits between Aspen and Vail in Colorado.

Known primarily for its famous hot springs and as the final resting place of Wild West legend Doc Holliday, Glenwood Springs is also brimming with outdoor adventure that allowed us to feel comfortable getting out of town — responsibly.

Of course, any decision to travel right now is a personal one. Here are some ideas to consider for beating the heat while remaining socially distant in Glenwood Springs to use whenever you and your family decide the time is right for travel.

Soak in the springs

To enter Glenwood Hot Springs, with its brilliant turquoise waters framed by verdant mountains and a cerulean sky, is to step into a living postcard. It’s no wonder that these waters have been drawing visitors from across the world since 1888.

The source of Glenwood Hot Springs — the largest mineral pool in the world — is the Yampah spring, which produces over 3.5 million gallons of 122-degree water each day. That water is then cooled and used in Glenwood Hot Springs’ two pools: a 104-degree therapy pool and a 90-degree main pool.

While my kids couldn’t get enough of the main pool and its particularly springy diving board, I parked myself at the therapy pool, its serene waters serving as a temporary elixir to take my mind off of the past few very long and stressful months.

During our July visit, masks were required for anyone not actively swimming in the pool, and capacity was limited. Locals also highly recommended nearby Iron Mountain Hot Springs, which features 16 soaking pools.

Information: 401 N River St. 970-947-2955, hotspringspool.com

Explore on two wheels

I was nervous to go on a bike ride through the mountains as a family of eight. It seemed like the potential for problems that could arise by putting six kids on wheels might just be too great.

But thanks to Glenwood Springs’ multitude of trails and the staff at our bike rental shop, Canyon Bikes, we may have acquired a new hobby as a family.

For our hourlong ride, we opted for the River Trail, a relatively easy, paved path that runs alongside the Roaring Fork River and offers spectacular views of the mountains. Much of the path features a yellow dividing line down the middle, which made it easy for the kids to stay on their side as hikers or bikers approached.

Information: Canyon Bikes, 152 W. Sixth St. and 319 Sixth St. 970-945-8904, canyonbikes.com

Mountaintop adventures

First things first: The view getting to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is spectacular.

The adventure park, which is the country’s only mountaintop theme park, is accessed via the Glenwood Gondola, which opened in 2019 and takes visitors on a five-minute ride from the Roaring Fork Valley up to the top of Iron Mountain.

There, you can participate in a variety of activities depending on your comfort level, from walking through historic caverns that stay a cool 52 degrees year-round to test driving the first alpine coaster built in the U.S. to taking a turn on the Giant Canyon Swing, which was named by USA Today one of the "most extreme rides in the United States."

Masks were required and capacity was limited when we visited. Check website and Facebook page for the latest updates.

Information: 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road. 970-945-4228, glenwoodcaverns.com

Dine al fresco

After getting takeout and cooking at home for the past several months, we were a little apprehensive about how we would eat during our trip to Glenwood Springs. The town’s restaurants ensured that we had a positive, comfortable experience.

Take, for example, the Glenwood Canyon Brew Pub, which converted a parking lot into an outdoor dining space complete with high-top tables and chalk to keep the kids entertained. Our supple pretzel sticks served with tangy beer cheese were the perfect complement to the brewery’s Vapor Cave IPA, and the strawberry salad with mixed greens, blue cheese crumble, almonds and citrus poppy dressing was packed with flavor.

Another favorite for our family was Rocky Mountain Pizza Co., which served up crave-worthy crispy house fries tossed in sea salt, herbs and fresh Parmesan; a perfect caprese salad; and the best gluten-free pizza our daughter, who has celiac disease, said she’d ever had.

For a socially distanced cocktail in a beautiful setting, don’t miss the courtyard at the Hotel Colorado, where umbrella-adorned drinks and soft green grass inspire you to linger.

Try the revue

Admittedly, I was skeptical about attending a Vaudeville-style comedy revue during the time of the coronavirus, especially when I heard that the revue itself was COVID-themed. After all, what could be funny about living through a pandemic?

After confirming that it would have extremely limited capacity and strict social distancing and mask requirements, we arrived for a Friday night dinner show at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, where the stage was set like something out of a storybook, complete with a raised turret a la "Rapunzel." (The theater had just started a production of "Into the Woods" when the pandemic caused everything to cease and pivot.)

The first surprising thing we learned at the theater was that the servers double as the entertainers. One minute, we were ordering hot dogs from an anonymous, masked waitress. The next, we were watching her onstage, wowing us with power vocals and killer moves.

The second surprising thing about the theater, which includes a cast of Tommy Erickson, Bailey Barnum, Aviad Bernstein, Eva Kosmowski, John Goss and pianist Jeff VanDevender, was that the COVID-themed show was actually hilarious thanks to its mix of smartly written parodies and skits that spoke to some of the universalities of the pandemic.

From a splashy Beatles number ("I Want to Hold Your Hand" swapped for "I Want to Wash My Hands") to a mom-themed version of Kelly Clarkson’s "Since U Been Gone" called "Since U Been Home" ("I never did math this way/I’m not sure if it’s helping you/How do teachers do this all day?/Since you’ve been home..."), the show made me laugh so hard that, for the first time since March, I had happy tears in my eyes.

I wasn’t alone. At the end of the show, another woman who was celebrating a birthday raised her hand and told Goss, the owner, that she was a front-line nurse grateful for a few hours of levity during an extremely dark time.

"I just wanted to say," she told him, "that I haven’t laughed this hard in months."

Goss was clear that he’s not trying to discredit any of the very heavy things many of us are grappling with — he just hopes to, for one night, remind us of our shared humanity.

Information: 915 Grand Ave. 970-945-9699, gvrshow.com