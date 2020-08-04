The Texas Renaissance Festival has announced plans and precautions for its 2020 season, which will run weekends Oct. 3-Nov. 29.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, all tickets for the event, which is held in Todd Mission, a little over two hours from Austin, will be date specific and must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

"Rest assured that our top priority is the health and safety of our guests, staff and partners. We take great pride in the cleanliness of our festival grounds, privies, and food services every year, as well as the steps our vendors take to limit lines and wait times for services," the festival posted on its website. "This year, we are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and are preparing to implement any additional preventative measures and safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help reduce the spread of the virus to our patrons, cast, vendors, and performers alike."

According to a press release, the festival will incorporate nightly deep cleaning as well as spot cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day; offer 80 hand sanitizer stations; and require all staff, performers and vendors to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks.

Tickets are on sale now at texrenfest.com and will be available for purchase at H-E-B stores starting Sept. 1.