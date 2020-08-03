In a typical year, families would be lining up at their doctor’s offices to get sports physicals done or get the necessary vaccines before kindergarten, before seventh grade and before college, years in which schools require a new set of vaccines. As well, parents often take advantage of the last weeks of summer so kids don’t have to miss school for a doctor’s visit.

This isn’t a typical year. Many families have been delaying getting children’s well-checks. In fact, in March and April at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, some doctors were even postponing them or doing them mostly by telemedicine if it wouldn’t mess up a child’s vaccine schedule.

Now doctors are urging parents to get those well-checks in. "This isn't going to slow down any time soon," says Dr. Mai Duong, the chief of pediatrics at Austin Regional Clinic, of the pandemic. "We are going to keep going through cycles of ups and downs."

Now is the time for those well visits, she says, as Austin has seen a dip in the coronavirus cases and before some kids physically head back to schools and colleges, when cases might go up again.

"We want to catch them on the downswing and get them in," Duong says. "... there are windows of opportunities. This is right now."

Austin Regional Clinic typically adds after-hour and Saturday well-check visits in late July and early August, and it has done so this year, but it’s planning on continuing to add those going forward to allow families who are trying to work from home and do school from home, a chance to use non-working and school hours for those visits.

Duong says that it’s not just about vaccines. Doctors are checking for growth and development as well as having conversations about a child’s health. Often, for older kids, it’s good for them to hear another adult, someone who isn’t their parent, talk to them about drugs and vaping, as well as about limiting risky behaviors during the pandemic.

These well visits are also increasingly becoming a screening tool for checking in on kids’ mental health, she says. Sometimes kids have difficulty talking to their parents about their anxiety or depression, but they might talk to their doctor about it when asked, she says.

"We’re getting to the point now, where this is really getting to them," she says. "They need to talk to another adult, they need to make their parent aware, but they don't want to worry their parent."

For younger kids, doctors are looking a growth as well as motor skills development and language development. Early intervention can make a difference if there’s a delay.

For parents who are concerned about taking kids into a doctor’s office, Duong says there are safety protocols and screening practices in place. They can call their doctor’s office and talk to a nurse specifically about those practices and whether or not their child should come in, delay or do a telehealth visit or a hybrid visit.

For kids with chronic illnesses, doctors might start the visit by telemedicine and then only do the things like labwork and a physical exam in the office. That limits the amount of time someone is in the office.

They’re also doing things for all patients such as having them wait in the car instead of in a waiting room to limit exposure.

Duong also says they are also using telehealth visits for people with suspected COVID-19 cases to keep them out of the offices as well as for mental health visits.