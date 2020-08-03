We adults are struggling. We’re trying to cope with this pandemic that has turned our world upside down. We’re fearful about catching the virus. We’re worried about older and frailer family members and friends becoming ill.

We’re concerned about job losses and limited finances. We’re watching people in our communities and in other countries suffer. We’re witnessing economies tank.

We’re missing our independence and old ways of being. We’re weary of social-distancing. We’re frustrated by a lack of knowledge of this beast and how best to survive. We’re imagining days, weeks, months and possibly years before we return to our old lives, realizing as time goes by that our future might be quite different.

But what about the children, mine, yours, everyone’s? This monster — yes, let’s call COVID-19 a monster— affects children greatly. We can see the fear in their eyes when they watch a graphic news report or see people wearing masks. We can hear it in their plaintive cries, "Please, when can I go to school, be with all my friends?" We can feel it in their tension in this new way of living as they sometimes struggle with sleep or snap at siblings frequently. We can understand their resentment and even anger as things expected — a trip to see cousins or grandparents, an awards assembly, a concert, a graduation — can’t happen as usual.

For children living in poverty, their misery is magnified. Their fear is not of missed gatherings. It’s more primal. Where will we live? How will we get food? For children whose parents have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and perhaps are prone to violence in times of stress, these children today are truly traumatized.

I have had the privilege of working with children for more than five decades in schools —preschool through high school. So, I’m thinking about our role as adults in this coronavirus pandemic. What are we to do? I wonder, can we bury our own pain for a bit and think about the children? Are there ways that we can help children cope in this pandemic? After years of watching, listening to, and just spending time with scores of children in all kinds of schools, two things jump out at me—ritual and hope. They are separate concepts, yet related.

Rituals are not routines, like brushing one’s teeth before bedtime. The rituals I’m referring to are actions performed by a group of people uniting them in their beliefs. Rituals give a child a sense of continuity. Besides the changing seasons, how we celebrate the year as a family and a community, gives a child a sense of security. For children, predictability is comforting. Random behaviors bewilder children, weaken their resiliency, and leave them with no solid footing in a changing world, especially in uncertain times.

Not all, but most rituals are faith-based. Jews have circumcision for boys, naming ceremonies for girls, and Shabbat on Friday evening. Christians have baptism, Holy Communion, and church on Sunday. Muslims have special prayers prescribed five times, a day. Buddhist have meditation, mantras, prayers and blessings.

Belonging to a faith community helps a child understand who he is and to what extended family she is a member. This belonging shores up self-esteem, diminishes feelings of isolation, and helps children understand their place in the world. It’s a good beginning for self-discovery and socialization, even if this faith is rejected by some later in life.

And then there is hope. For survival, hope has always been necessary. Hope flows from faith, practiced in rituals. Children are masters of wonder. They often open our eyes to beauty in things large and small. Having an order, a master plan and planner for the world appeals to them. Since theology is rather abstract for children, and for most of us, rituals are tangible signs indicative of faith and hope.

In this coronavirus pandemic, there are many fears and unknowns. To keep functioning, to keep mentally fit, and to keep believing that we humans will triumph eventually against this beast, we have to "expect with confidence" that good will prevail. We have to personify the power of hope, and pass this on to children. They’re counting on us.

Judy Knotts is a parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, and former head of St. Gabriel’s Catholic School and St. Michael's Catholic Academy. Her newest book, "You Are My Brother," is a collection of past American-Statesman faith columns.