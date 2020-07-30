For parents trying to figure out how to go to work while kids begin school virtually, YMCA of Austin is launching YMCA Virtual Learning Support at some Austin Independent School District locations, other school campuses and some YMCAs.

Austin ISD schools begin on Aug. 18, but will not be in person for at least the first three weeks. Other school districts also are launching virtually this year.

The full-day program runs 7:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will begin Aug. 17 and end Sept. 4. It will put kids into small groups and provide for social distancing and other health measures while providing learning support for school, physical activity, art and music, as well as after-school care.

Virtual Learning Support is $195 a week with financial assistance available.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the YMCA of Austin has been offering this kind of program to children of essential workers. It also opened up its summer camp program this summer.

The Austin locations are

Baranoff Elementary

Galindo Elementary

Joslin Elementary

Patton Elementary

Ridgetop Elementary

North Austin YMCA

East Communities YMCA

Austin Achieve

Camp Moody YMCA’s program will run longer until Sept. 25, and the IDEA Parmer Park location will run Aug. 11-Sept. 18.

More information on safety protocols is available at eacymca.org. All programs require a minimum of 30 students enrolled to begin. Dates will change as the school calendar changes.

To get more information or enroll, 512-236-YMCA or www.austinymca.org/programs/virtual-learning-support.