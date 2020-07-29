It was only a matter of time before Austin multihyphenate Matthew McConaughey added “memoirist” to his resume.

In October, the actor-philanthropist-professor-University of Texas minister of culture-soccer team owner-et cetera will debut “Greenlights,” a collection of anecdotes, poetry, lessons and “damn good yarns from his life.” McConaughey’s take on the memoir genre will be a “guide to achieving a state he calls ‘catching greenlights,’” according to a news release. The book will be published by Random House’s Crown imprint.

“This is not a traditional memoir, or an advice book, but rather a playbook based on adventures in my life,” McConaughey said in a statement. “Adventures that have been significant, enlightening, and funny, sometimes because they were meant to be but mostly because they didn’t try to be.”

According to the release, the actor has kept a diary for 35 years; McConaughey turned 50 last year. He was born in Uvalde, partially grew up in Longview and attended UT in Austin. “Greenlights” will contain memories of growing up in a “tough-love Texas home of rule breakers”; travels in Australia, Peru and Mali; and early experiences in Hollywood.

McConaughey announced the news on social media.

Are you lit? #GreenlightsBook available now for preorder. info at Greenlights.com - link in bio - On sale 10.20.20

“Greenlights” is out Oct. 20 and now available for preorder.

