P. Terry’s Burger Stand next quarterly Giving Back Day is Saturday. All day, all of the profits for the day at 19 P. Terry’s locations will go to the Seedling Mentor Program.

Seedling has served 2,400 students and works with students at 11 school districts and 16 charter schools in Central Texas. The students are chosen because they have at least one parent who has been incarcerated. They are then paired with a mentor to provide a stable relationship and encourage their education.

P. Terry’s has donated a day’s worth of profits since it opened its first store in 2005. Last December, it reached the $1 million mark in donations given to local nonprofit organizations.

On Saturday, people can stop by a drive-thru for contactless service at these participating Central Texas locations:

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 515 Congress Ave., Suite 130

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. 3303 N. Lamar Blvd.

9 a.m. to midnight 404 S. Lamar Blvd.

9 a.m. to midnight 204 W. Ben White Blvd.

9 a.m. to midnight 8515 Burnet Road

9 a.m. to midnight 5701 N. Interestate 35

9 a.m. to 10 p.m. 1421 S. Interstate 35 (Georgetown)

9 a.m. to 10 p.m. 5900 N. Lamar Blvd,

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. 13770 N. U.S. 183

10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. 3311 RM 620 S.

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. 517 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. 12301 N. MoPac Expressway

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. 4228 W. William Cannon Drive

9 a.m. to midnight 1800 E. Oltorf St.

9 a.m. to midnight 12018 Research Boulevard

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. 515 Springtown Way (San Marcos)

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. 12901 N Interstate 35 (Tech Ridge)

9 a.m. to 10 p.m. 1551 Texas 71

9 a.m. to 10 p.m. 701 S. Capital of Texas, Building H

You also can order from Favor, which will wave the fees on Saturday and promote the Giving Back Day on the Favor app, as well as share information about Seedling Mentor Program.

The P. Terry’s Giving Back Day for Seedling was rescheduled from March 28, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Giving Back Day supported Court Appointed Special Advocates in June and raised $35,500.

In fall it will support Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, and December donations will go to the Statesman’s Season for Caring Program.

It has given $1,055,000 in donations to local nonprofits one hamburger order at a time.