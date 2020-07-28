A Fredericksburg-based clothing store says singer Taylor Swift wore at least one of their garments in her new music video.

According to an email sent to Magnolia Pearl’s mailing list, "the one and only Taylor Swift selected some of our pieces to wear for the art" of her new album, "Folklore." Swift released the surprise album on July 24.

The store says album single, "Cardigan," "features" Swift wearing their Layla slip. While the email did not offer more details, it included a promotional photo of Swift presumably wearing the garment. It also linked to the song’s music video, which shows Swift wearing what looks like the same slip dress.

