Austin apparel company Kingsted, which is known for its comfortable T-shirts, started making and donating masks at the start of the pandemic.

For every mask people bought, it donated a mask to more than 25 organizations in Austin, New Mexico and New York including Texas Homeless Network, Emancipet and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Already, it’s donated 75,000 masks.

Now it has a new mask with the message "This is Not Political" written in script across the middle. The mask is available for $10 and currently comes in four colors: red, black and indigo, all with white lettering, and black with orange lettering (think University of Texas).

Find it at kingsted.com.

Kingsted also has masks for kids that come in five packs (think school) as well as masks with a rainbow pride heart, which benefits Austin’s Out Youth.