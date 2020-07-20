Community-supported agriculture programs have been around for more than 30 years, but when the COVID-19 pandemic started and Central Texas farmers found themselves with CSA waiting lists for the first time.

Months later, farmers are still working hard to keep up, and now is the time to get on a waiting list for the fall season or at least sign up for a newsletter so you can find out when they open.

Here is a list of Central Texas farms offering CSA programs, as well as local food delivery services that sell local produce by the box.

Community-Supported Agriculture Programs

Central Texas Farmers Co-op, a San Marcos-based coalition of farmers including Back to the Garden, Belle Vie Farms, Blue Earth Farm, Boxcar Farm and Emadi Acres Farm and Fagan Family Farms. centraltexasfarmers.com

Gray Gardens, a farm in Buda that sells produce through a CSA and at several local farmers markets. graygardensbuda.com

Green Gate Farms, a farm that started in East Austin in 2006 and is now located on the Colorado River in Bastrop County. greengatefarms.net

Johnson’s Backyard Garden, the largest organic farm in the Austin area, which sells at local farmers market and through a CSA distribution network. jbgorganic.com

Middle Ground Farm, a Bastrop farm that will be launching a CSA soon. middleground-farm.com

Millberg Farm, an organic farm in Kyle that started in 1989 and has one of the longest-running CSAs in Texas. millbergfarm@austin.rr.com

New Leaf Agriculture, an Elgin-based farm that started in 2018 from the Multicultural Refugee Coalition. mrcaustin.org

VRDNT, a "technology-forward" farm outside of Bastrop that launched in 2019. vrdnt.farm

Local Produce Delivery Services

These businesses partner with Central Texas farms to deliver produce and other grocery items to customers throughout the Austin area.

Farmhouse Delivery, farmhousedelivery.com

Farm to Table, farmtotabletx.com

Good Apple, goodapplefoods.com

Snack Share, snackshare.com

Vinder, vinder.com