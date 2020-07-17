St. David’s Foundation has opened up its second round of grants for its $10 million COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The first round announced in June gave $3.5 million to 77 local nonprofit organizations. This second round is expected to give $4 million. Applications are due Aug. 13.

The goal of this fund has been to find new organizations within the five-county area served by St. David’s Foundation.. Half the organizations awarded funds in the last round were ones that had not received foundation funds before.

This round St. David’s is focusing on four key areas:

Behavioral health and emotional well-being: Fostering community and individual healing.

Basic needs: Providing essentials for families.

Childcare: Supporting working parents and caregivers.

Health care services: Preserving access to care.

This phase is also prioritizing grants for organizations that work with communities that are experienced this crisis in inequitable ways: people of color or LGBTQ, or people who are experiencing homelessness or living with disabilities, refugees or immigrants.

St. David’s Foundation created this relief fund by shifting resources from capital grants to this fund. All St. David’s Foundation funds come from profits made by St. David’s HealthCare.

The grant application can be found at https://stdavidsfoundation.org/covid19-recovery-fund/