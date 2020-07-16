Issa Rae, Emmy Award-winning actress from the series "Insecure" on HBO and the author of "Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl," will be coming to the Texas Conference for Women in October.

This year the conference on Oct. 1 is happening virtually, and aims to empower women as well as promote equality.

Rae, who also starred in the 2018 movie "The Hate U Give, has been outspoken about racial disparities in America.

Other conference speakers include:

• Melinda Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which has been working in creating equity in education for women and girls as well as stopping infectious diseases.

• Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, popular TED speaker and author of "Brave Not Perfect."

• Priya Parker, host of the new podcast from The New York Times, Together Apart.

• James Clear, change expert and New York Times bestselling author.

• Wade Davis, former NFL player and inclusion consultant.

• Valerie Burton, bestselling author and life strategist.

"Our mission to promote inclusion and provide personal growth and professional development through ‘women helping women’ remains steadfast," said Carla Piñeyro Sublett, Texas Conference for Women board president, in a press release. "This year’s Conference will inspire women leaders at a time when we so badly need them, and will provide attendees with timely tools to navigate today’s changing environment."

Tickets are now available for $125 at txconferenceforwomen.org.