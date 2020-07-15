As with many of Austin’s nonprofit organizations, the Thinkery children’s museum is shifting its fundraising to a virtual one and its tapping some of Austin’s bests restaurants and distilleries to do it.

Food for Thought will on Aug. 8 will feature an hour program designed as a four-course meal and hosted by John and Kendall Antonelli, the owners of Antonelli’s Cheese Shop. Each course will include different special guests including:

Aaron Franklin – owner of Franklin Barbecue and James Beard Award winner

Kevin Fink – executive chef and co-owner of Emmer & Rye, Hestia, Henbit, Kalimotxo and TLV

Tavel Bristol-Joseph – chef and partner in Emmer & Rye, Hestia, Henbit, Kalimotxo and TLV

Abby Love – owner and baker ofAbby Jane Bakeshop

John Schrepel and Josh Madere – head distiller and tours and education manager for Still Austin Whiskey Co.

Sheena Moore – owner of Sheena's Pickles

Daniela Martinez – event planner, beverage consultant, and self-described "herbal mixologist"

Food for Thought will include a silent auction and raffle for a seven-night trip to Paris.

The money raised will help the museum’s STEAM Power Fund to continue providing science, technology, engineering, art and math experiences for kids throughout the community and help the museum reopen it’s doors.

The museum has been closed to the public since March, but has held both virtual and in-person summer camps. It is launching a preschool in September.

Tickets are $200 and available at thinkeryaustin.org/foodforthought.