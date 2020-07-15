In the past six months we have all been through the wringer, and it has left its mark on us.

More than 135,000 Covid-19 deaths, and we see no end in sight. Forty million people out of work and scrambling for enough money to get by and no real confidence that we will come out of this part anytime soon.

And we are being forced to confront the anti-American multitude of wrongful police killings of our Black brothers and sisters.

Here in the middle of what is going to be the longest, hottest summer, we are tired and discouraged. No one living in America today has ever seen this complex constellation of problems all at one time affecting all of the population.

There is a reason we are going through this crisis. God promised Noah that He would not flood the Earth ever again. He did not promise He would not send a crisis to force us to change our way of life all over the world. And that crisis is now knocking on our global front door.

Here’s the Good News. Frequently we pray to God to save us from our mistakes. It makes perfect sense to pray to God to save us from this crisis. And God will hear and answer our prayers, but don’t be surprised when Our Heavenly Father uses tough love on us. His answer is: "You made this mess and now you have to clean it up."

Looking at how we are solving our current crisis, we can easily see that we are divided, accusing each other of hoaxes, full of fear, distrusting and resisting many of the positive things we could do to get this solved. This is no way to prepare to greet the big storm approaching us.

Ask yourself this question: Would I want to be in the hospital as a COVID-19 patient? Would I want to have lost my job, be unable to feed my family and threatened with eviction? Would I want to continue to live in the American Dream as a Black person?

If you answered No to any or all of these questions, I suggest you remember one of the rules God gave us, appearing in every religion in the world: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." This is not just a good idea, it is the law, and most easily understood as the way Karma works.

Perhaps you have noticed that our current unwanted life disruption is forcing people to change their minds about many issues. The time we have been confined is resulting in our surprise enjoyment in slowing down our lives.

Perhaps we can now see how people who are losing their homes, running out of food and facing eviction are crushed by the system that could be quickly updated to solve these problems. Seeing people of all colors peacefully marching to call our attention to how we treat people of color, is making us examine why this is happening to people just as human as we are.

So, here is the test. If we cannot work together to solve the present crisis with positive outcomes for all, we will not be able to solve the big test that is about to consume our entire world.

I suggest the fastest way to resolve our current problems and prepare to solve the coming global environmental crisis is to examine our own lives and see if there are obvious ways that, by using the Golden Rule, we could change the world.

Chuck Robison, a former Protestant chaplain at the United Nations, is the newly appointed Director of the Kundalini Research Foundation.