St. David’s Foundation has changed the way its grants can be used because of COVID-19.

The $22,316,753 it awarded last week to 40 local nonprofit organizations can be used for administrative costs as well as emergency funding for clients, not just programs.

"Once we began to understand the depth of the impact of the pandemic ..., we directed our teams to be proactive in asking our nonprofit partners what they needed," says William Buster, the executive vice president of community investments with the foundation.

The feedback the foundation got was that Central Texas nonprofits were feeling overwhelmed, and that they didn’t have the resources to address the need, Buster says.

"People talk about rainy days, it’s pouring down right now for our community," Buster says. "We have to be mindful that the need is now."

Typically St. David’s Foundation gives out grants of about $23 million to $24 million twice a year. The foundation’s money comes from the earnings of St. David’s HealthCare that is then reinvested in the community through the foundation.

This year it also took money set aside for capital grants and created a $10 million COVID-19 Recovery Fund. It gave $3.5 million of that in June. Applications for the second phase of that grant begin July 20 and end Aug. 13. It expects to distribute $4 million in this round.

St. David’s Foundation also allowed organizations who had been given fall 2019 grants to use those funds differently.

Buster says when they asked grantees if the grants did not have to be used as originally awarded, how would they use the funds, the organizations responded that they would use it for rental assistance and buying food for the clients they serve.

The grants also continue to allow the organizations to employ staff as they are waiting for clients to return to the in-person programs they provide.

Every few years St. David’s Foundation does strategic planning, including talking to key people in the community and doing a health needs assessment to create its priority areas. Currently those areas are children; the health of women and girls; older adults; rural communities; and turning clinics into community health hubs.

The coronavirus pandemic also has pushed health equity to the forefront and made it a top priority for the foundation, Buster says.

"One thing is becoming clear to us, what COVID-19 has laid bare is some of the health inequalities ... we have been given real-time data about how big the discrepancies are," Buster says.

One of the foundation’s goal with the COVID-19 Recovery Fund is for half of those funds to be distributed to organizations, especially in rural Central Texas, that the foundation wasn’t reaching before.

"If there’s anything that is good that has come out of the response to the pandemic ... , we are now being exposed to organizations that we never knew existed that are now on our radar," Buster says.