Socially responsible? Yes. Weird? Oh, of course, and thank goodness.

South Lamar Boulevard taco joint Maria’s Taco Xpress is perhaps just as known for its landmark giant statue of owner Maria Corbalan as it is for its tortilla-wrapped treats.

In a sign of the times, the statue — its arms outstretched as ever — has donned a face mask. The restaurant first posted a picture of the coronavirus safety guideline-following statue on May 20. The American-Statesman has reached out to Corbalan for the story behind the mask.

Maria’s Taco Xpress currently is open for patio dining (patrons are asked to mask up) and curbside takeout.

Meanwhile, on the newsier side of things, anyone in public not wearing a mask can now be fined up to $2,000, according to a resolution passed by Austin City Council on Thursday. Cases of COVID-19 and related deaths and hospitalizations have surged since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began his state reopening plan in May.

