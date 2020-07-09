The Austin Chapter of the American Institute of Architects is taking its annual home tour virtual this fall.

Friday Oct. 16 to Monday, Oct. 19, ticket holders will be able to virtually tour homes from nine local architects. Each home will be seen through pictures, plans, models, videos and a 360-degree virtual walk through. Live sessions to hear from the architects will be offered.

"We know that architecture is best experienced in person, but the current situation calls first and foremost for public safety, along with radical new ideas, so we’ve quickly adapted to bring the tour in an expanded format online," said Ingrid Spencer, executive director of AIA Austin, in a press release. "While we’ll miss the in-person aspect of the tour, we’re excited about the new opportunities technology can bring, including the ability to include a getaway home in the Texas Hill Country and to share the work of our architects on a global scale."

This year, the tour features these architect firms:

Alterstudio Architecture and Mell Lawrence Architects

BaldridgeArchitects

Tim Cuppett Architects

Charles Di Piazza Architecture

Mark Odom Studio

Thoughtbarn

Jobe Corral Architects

Studio 512

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Tickets will go on sale early August and will be $30, with an $85 VIP offering. Find more information at aiaaustinhomestour.com.