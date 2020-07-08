Preservation Austin is taking its home tour virtual this year. Originally, the tour was scheduled as an in-person look at downtown historical homes on April 25, but the nonprofit organization had to postpone because of the coronavirus.

The virtual tour will be 7 p.m. Aug. 13 and feature a 45-minute video of downtown spaces including a Congress Avenue home and a Rio Grande Street home that was once home to a governor. A live question-and-answer session will be offered after the video.

Tickets are $20 and available at preservationaustin.org/2020-homes-tour.

The tour is Preservation Austin’s big fundraiser to help advocate for historical preservation and educate people about the history of Austin’s buildings.