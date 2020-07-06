If you’re looking for something to do with the kids this summer that will teach them a lesson in giving back, pick up your crayons and markers and start drawing.

Live Grow Play Austin, a website for parenting in Austin, is collecting your child’s drawings and sending them to local senior living centers.

Kids can make drawings or write letters. You can include your child’s name and age. There’s an option to include your address, if you want to start correspondence between your family and the people who live in that center.

You then scan the drawings or letters in or take a picture of them and either email to hello@livegrowplayaustin.com or find Live Grow Play Austin’s pinned Facebook post at facebook.com/livegrowplayaustin/ and post the pictures in the comments.

Live Grow Play Austin will print out the drawings and letters and send them to local senior living centers.