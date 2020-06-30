Yes, the big firework displays have been canceled because of the coronavirus. Some neighborhood parades as well, or they have switched to a car parade.

One Texas group of pilots has a way for you to look toward the sky on July 4 and see a special treat.

Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing is offering to fly over your neighborhood with two World War II planes, a T-6 and a C-45; a Korean War plane, the T34; and a U-3 from the 1960’s.

To get a flyover, you need to make at least a $500 donation to the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing, which will support its mission of preserving flying history, or make a video about why your neighborhood deserves a flyover and tag it to the group’s Facebook page.

Your neighborhood also has to be within 25 miles of Interstate 35 in the Austin to San Antonio areas.

The donation page is at charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/united-we-fly-central-texas.

The Facebook Page is facebook.com/CommemorativeAF.

The group will fly over the neighborhoods of the top 30 fundraising teams, and will pick five neighborhoods from the submitted teams. If a team organizer donates $1,000, they will get a 30-minute ride in a T-6.

People have until Thursday to get their submissions in. On Friday, the group will release the map of where the planes will be flying from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.