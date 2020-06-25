We know what you’re doing Thursday night.

The Austin360 Book Club Powered by Texas Book Festival chose Saeed Jones' memoir, "How We Fight For Our Lives," as its June pick. Jones will join the book club for a free virtual discussion at 7 p.m. on June 25. Jennifer Wilks, an associate professor at the University of Texas and a Texas Book Festival board member, will moderate the discussion.

In the multiple award-winning memoir, author and poet Jones writes about growing up gay and Black in the South. Vividly relating episodes from his youth and early manhood, Jones writes powerfully — with the kind of naked honesty that feels necessary — about his deep bond with his mother; the joy and pain in early sexual encounters; and all the ways his race, relationships and queerness impact his experiences as he fights his way into finding himself.

Register for the free event here. Find more details and join the book club at facebook.com/groups/austin360bookclub.

