Longtime Austin radio personality Bob Cole has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a post on KOKE-FM’s website Monday morning.

"Coronavirus has hit close to home for the Austin Radio Network family," the post reads. "Our very own Bob Cole – host of the KOKE in the Morning Show – received a positive test result for COVID-19 on Monday, June 22nd. He is currently resting, following physician’s orders and quarantining at home."

Cole has also served as the voice of the University of Texas Longhorn Band and as a stadium announcer at Texas Longhorn home football games, according to the station.

The veteran broadcaster, along with his business partners, relaunched KOKE-FM on the 99.3 frequency in 2012. The original station using those call letters launched in the 1970s. Before hosting the morning show on KOKE-FM, Cole served as a morning host on KVET-FM for two decades.

