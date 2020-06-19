PARK CITY, Utah — From my seat on the ski lift whisking me up a mountain at Deer Valley Resort, the trails below look like they could knock my teeth out.

They snake down the mountain like unfurling ribbons, swooping around big banked corners and dipping in and out of thickets of pines and aspens. They bristle with bike-snaring roots, rocks that rise like incisors from the mountain’s jaws, and Volkswagen-sized humps that seem capable of sending cyclists skyward.

That’s why I’m not alone. Eric Porter, who spent 14 years as a pro mountain bike racer and knows his way down a mountain biking trail, is going to guide me down this monster. And right now, he’s grinning like a kid about to dig into a huge ice cream cone at the prospect.

At home in Austin, I pedal a lot. Pre-coronavirus, my well-loved road bike carried me home from swim practice and to and from coffee shops and meetings all over town. But I’m less comfortable on a mountain bike. I’ve been bucked onto sharp limestone at the Slaughter Creek Trail and taken in a belly full of cactus spines at Big Bend Ranch State Park.

That’s why I spent a day riding mellower trails at Round Valley, a few miles downhill from Park City, before coming up to Deer Valley during my visit last fall. There, on smooth, rolling trails under a big sky — and without many trees to stand in my way — I ramped up my confidence. And if the idea of biking in a giant bowl, surrounded by mountains on all sides, appeals, they’re well worth a diversion even if you’re an expert. Also, biking’s a good way to get out during these strange coronavirus times. You can maintain social distancing and get exercise.

Porter eventually says I’m ready for the Holy Roller Trail at Deer Valley, a beginner trail that flows like milk from a bottle. The bike trails are rated green for easiest, blue for intermediate, black for expert and red for extreme. Holy Roller gets the grass-colored rating, and Porter told me his 4-year-old kid can ride it, although I should note that Porter’s son has had the advantage of growing up at a house with a drop-in bike ramp off the garage apartment and a 1-acre bike park in the backyard.

"I’m not even sure they fully understand how amazing their backyard is," Porter says of his two boys.

Porter, who lost a handful of teeth in a biking accident when he was 19 or 20, moved to Park City in 2005 because he wanted to live somewhere with big mountain riding close to home. Utah fit the bill. He doesn’t compete anymore, but has turned bike riding into a career. Today he works with filmmakers and photographers to promote the sport, and occasionally takes out writers like me.

"My favorite trails are the big backcountry rides where you feel like you’re out in middle of nowhere," he says. "It takes you out of the civilized world and into the mountains."

We’ll get to trails like that later, but first we take a spin down Holy Roller. I’m tentative at first, but then I realize he’s right. These trails are so finely tuned that the banks hug you tight as Velcro. They roll and curve and pirouette through pines, skirting big boulders and oozing down hillsides. It’s terrifically fun, and I pull off a few times and take pictures as Porter does his high-flying version of riding this beginners’ trail.

"That’s the whole point — it’s accessible for everybody," he says.

"I can take my 4- or 5-year-old kid on it, but it’s also fun for a high-level rider. Everything — the grades and angles — is designed to set you up for success."

Trails like this, he says, introduce people to a sport they think they can’t do. Or, as another giddy cyclist tells me, it’s a gateway into the world of trail riding.

When we’ve finished our first run down Holy Roller, we hop back on the lift (one of three used for bikes at the park during the summer), and move on to intermediate trails called Naildriver and Bow Hunter. They’re a little skinnier and slightly more technical, but equally fun. Plus, the views! We gaze down on a glistening blue reservoir and across fields of waving, golden grass.

Deer Valley has one of the oldest mountain biking networks in the country. It’s been operating for about 25 years.

"Their theory was, ‘If we run lifts for bikes in the summer, we can keep best employees working year round,’" Porter says. "It took a few years, but it worked."

Besides the flowy machine-built trails designed by Gravity Logic, a leader in bike park development, the resort maintains an array of hand-built trails, which are steeper, ledgier, rootier and too tough for me to ride. We thoughtfully skip those expert routes, with foreboding names like Fireswamp, Tsunami and Twist & Shout.

When we get to the bottom, I’m convinced I need to come back and do more two-wheeled exploring. The International Mountain Bicycling Association ranks Park City, with more than 450 miles of easily accessible trails, as a Gold-Level Ride Center.

That means I’ve got plenty of terrain to uncover.