The Thinkery is starting a preschool. On Sept. 8, the Austin’s children’s museum will launch its Little Thinkers Preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds.

The Thinkery plans to start with two, possibly three classrooms this fall and will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with extended hours available.

The Thinkery wants to attract working families from around Austin to the preschool, said Adrienne Barnett, Thinkery’s director of learning experiences.

The school’s curriculum will be based on early learning in STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and math — which is also the focus of the museum’s educational programs and exhibits.

The Thinkery is partnering with two University of Texas child development and education experts: Cristine Legare, the director of the Evolution, Variation, and Ontogeny of Learning Laboratory, and Amy Bryan, director of the Priscilla Pond Flawn Child and Family Laboratory.

These partnerships will allow the school to provide a research-based education for each child as well as allow UT to study new programs at the Little Thinkers Preschool. The findings will then be shared with other schools and researchers around the country.

"We’ll be collecting data on best practices on STEAM-based learning and modifying it along the way," Barnett said. "Having that partnership with UT allows us to refine that curriculum and assessment and share with the global community of early childhood professionals."

The Thinkery opened in its space in the Mueller neighborhood in December 2013. Before, what was called the Austin Children’s Museum was downtown on West Second Street and did not have the space to consider housing a preschool.

Starting a preschool has been one of the museum’s goals since its strategic plan in 2017. It focused on creating training programs for early childhood educators first before planning for the preschool. It consulted with DoSeum, San Antonio’s children’s museum, which has a preschool.

It also asked many experts in the community, including other preschool providers and the United Way For Greater Austin’s Success by 6 program, to confirm there was a need in the community for a Thinkery-based preschool.

The preschool students will have access to all the museum exhibits and activities, as well as outdoor experiences on the museum’s grounds.

"Those types of experiences, that is an example of who we are at Thinkery," said Heather Singh, the associate director of school and gallery education at the Thinkery. "We incorporate hands-on learning. We embrace mess."

The preschool will be working around other groups and visitors in the building, utilizing a plan similar to how it managed summer campers in typical years. Campers wear brightly colored vests to be identifiable when they are in the exhibit spaces. The preschool also will make use of hours when the museum is not open to the public to experience the exhibits.

The classrooms that are currently used for summer camps will become the preschool, but those rooms are being modified to fit state licensing requirements for preschools. During the summer, the preschool students will become part of the summer camp.

The Thinkery has not yet announced its rates, but it is pursuing grants, with the goal eventually to provide some portion of scholarship for up to 50 percent of its students. The tuition will come with free one-year membership to the museum.

It will host two virtual information sessions: 6 p.m. July 8 and 1 p.m. July 9. Register for those at thinkeryaustin.org/preschool. Registration for the preschool will open July 10 and need to be completed by July 19. Families will be notified if they got in the week of July 27. The Thinkery will hold some spots for members, and members will receive admission on a first-come, first-served basis. The rest of the slots will be given to nonmembers based on a lottery.

The Thinkery has been paying close attention to COVID-19 regulations and recommendations for both child care centers and schools. This week, the Thinkery started its in-person summer camps, following the guidelines, including smaller classes with nine campers and one teacher in each room.

It will use what it learns from camp this summer as well as what it has learned from child care facilities that have been providing care for children of essential workers.

It also will have a plan in place to go virtual or partially virtual, if needed.

While the Thinkery is still not open to the public because of the pandemic, with its summer camp, kids are back inside the Thinkery for the first time since the second week of March. "It’s nice to be serving kids again in person," Barnett says.