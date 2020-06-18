Spending so much time at home has many of us seeking distractions and ways to get back to nature. More popular than ever, gardening provides a rewarding creative outlet, adding beauty to our homes and gardens.

If you’re new to gardening, or looking for something simple and low maintenance, consider succulents for your home or patio pots. The latest interior design trend brings natural elements inside. You’ll find them in wedding bouquets, table centerpieces and even Halloween pumpkins.

Drought and heat tolerant, succulents store water in their leaves, stems and roots. Many also retain water by transpiration with their waxy leaves or stringy hairs. As an added bonus, they do well in poor soil and have few insect pests or disease issues.

Succulents are ideal for gardeners with limited space and limited time. Easy, care-free plants, they make excellent house or patio plants and require almost no maintenance. With hundreds of varieties, their thick, juicy stems offer interesting structure, texture, variety and color.

Surprisingly, not all succulents like full sun. Many of them actually prefer partial shade with bright, but not direct sunlight outdoors. Inside, they need to be in a bright space near a window and plenty of natural light.

While succulents are low maintenance, they are prone to rot if over watered, a common occurrence, especially when gardeners water them on the same schedule as their other plants. They should be allowed to dry out between watering.

The correct soil is important, too. Succulents need fast-draining soil. Special mixes for these waterwise plants are available at most nurseries and will keep your succulents healthy and help prevent rot as well.

Succulents should be planted in a pot with a drainage hole in the bottom. If you have some cute containers without a hole that you’d like to use, just place the plant in a plastic pot first and drop that into the container.

Beware when buying prepackaged small arrangements of succulents stuffed full of plants. They need room to grow. For them to thrive, you might need to remove and replant one or two plants once you’ve gotten them home.

There are more than 50 plant families that contain at least one species of succulent. Agaves, aloes, euphorbias, sedums and yuccas are just a few kinds.

Some small agaves suitable for small gardens and containers here in Central Texas include squid, quadricolor, Parry’s and the regal Queen Victoria agave.

Aloes have long been popular as house and garden plants, and also have medicinal uses. They relieve burns, treat many skin conditions, reduce bruises and can even be used in juices to treat indigestion.

Delosperma, also known as ice plant, makes an excellent groundcover and can survive both our heat and our average winters. It is hardy from USDA zones 5-11. It is perfect for xeriscaping and rock gardens or paths.

Sedum, sempervivum and echeveria are all in the same family. Their starry clusters of flowers come in array of colors, from red to pink, yellow and white.

Hens and Chicks come in a variety of colors ranging from pink, red, purple and green. They form a rosette (hen) that produces new offsets (chicks) and these clumps will spread and create a low growing and dense groundcover.

Other succulents that make excellent outdoor potted or indoor houseplants include:

• Christmas or Thanksgiving cactus

• Jade plant

• Ponytail palm

• Snake plant mother-in-law tongue

• Haworthia

• String of bananas

• String of pearls

• Burro’s tail

• Kalanchoe

• Crassula

• Optunia

Landscape designer Diana Kirby provides gardening tips on Facebook at Diana’s Designs and writes a gardening blog at dianasdesignsaustin.com where she is available for in-person consulting or via photos and video calls.