"This was something that nobody has ever thought could happen to this country," President Donald J. Trump repeated on March 26 about the coronavirus pandemic and the shortages of supplies for dealing with it. "Nobody would have ever thought a thing like this could have happened."

Austin author Lawrence Wright did.

So did the many epidemiologists and public health officials that he consulted while researching "The End of October," a walloping medical thriller that started out as an unmade screenplay almost a decade ago. Wright turned the story into a novel that was completed in the summer of 2019.

The novel is set in the spring of 2020. It came out in hardcover on April 28.

So many aspects of the novel so precisely parallel what has happened, including the political and logistical responses to the pandemic, that Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith asked, when he interviewed Wright for "Paramount Conversations," a digital series produced by the Paramount Theatre: "Are you God? Are you Nostradamus? What is wrong with you? How do you know this?"

For the record, Wright, a staff writer for the New Yorker whose nonfiction book "The Looming Tower" won a Pulitzer Prize, is modest when he is asked such awestruck questions.

Also, the terrible facts of this spring and summer depart often enough from Wright’s seemingly prophetic fictional brainteaser that we can be sure that, no, Wright is no Nostradamus.

He is, however, a ferocious researcher and a crackerjack novelist.

That "The End of October" has not yet zoomed to the top of the New York Times bestseller list might have something to do with the fact that for a few weeks, at least, because of distribution gaps, it was not easy to put one’s hands on a copy. It is now available through multiple services, including BookPeople, which offers shipping and curbside pickup.

Another thing: Some people might not want to read about a pandemic during an actual pandemic. Particularly one that has been followed by extreme economic stress and some of the most intense political protests in modern history, albeit about police violence and systemic racism rather than the still-raging viral outbreak.

Those who do read it will be as stunned as the critics who have dubbed Wright the "Man Who Knew Too Much."

I interviewed Wright via Zoom on June 2. The following interview has been trimmed and lightly edited.

American-Statesman: Your story, conceived roughly a decade ago and completed in 2019, predicted all this pretty closely. How did that happen?

Lawrence Wright: Well, it’s not surprising that what’s happening in real life parallels what I wrote in the novel, because that’s what medical experts said would happen. I read the briefing books and I interviewed the experts, and they laid it out pretty clearly.

It’s not prophecy, Michael, it’s just digging in, doing the research: What would happen if something like the 1918 flu appeared? Would we be any better prepared than our ancestors? There are some lucky guesses and coincidence involved.

Part of it, like the geopolitical stuff, was looking at the kind of fissures in civilization right now and adding the stress of a pandemic to see how it would play out. And looking back at history, how pandemics have always come along freighted with stigma, shame and, especially, blame. We’re getting a lot of that now. So it wasn’t surprising to me that people are behaving as they always have.

Tell us more about the origin story for your novel. I understand that it involves (movie director) Ridley Scott and (novelist) Cormac McCarthy.

Ridley had read Cormac’s novel "The Road," which is about a father and son wandering through the ruins of civilization. Ridley’s question was: What happened? Cormac doesn’t bother to tell us why civilization collapsed. And Ridley is an action director, so he wanted to have an inkling about how civilization could just crumble.

My first thought was nuclear war. But from a dramatic perspective, it’s very difficult to construct a hero. Once the buttons are pushed, the heroism disappears.

I had written some stories as a young reporter about disease outbreaks and had spent some time at the CDC in Atlanta. I just thought those people who work in public health are true heroes. There’s a combination of extraordinary intellect and amazing courage. That just really appealed to me.

And I put (the screenplay) away for years, because Ridley went off and made "Robin Hood." He was right not to make the script, because it wasn’t finished. I hadn’t solved the story problems, and I hadn’t done the research to understand what was really necessary to explain how such a thing would unfold naturally.

I’m glad to see that the 1918 pandemic is now being trotted out in the news regularly these days. People are going, oh, we have a way to understand this. How much of your story was informed by the Spanish flu?

The Spanish flu was a big inspiration for this. When I was a young reporter living in Atlanta, there was an outbreak in 1976 of H1N1 influenza, the same strand that caused the Spanish flu. Public health officials had been dreading it ever since, because it had killed between 50 million and 100 million people.

But in 1976, it only killed one person, this recruit at Fort Dix, N.J., named David Lewis. I wrote about that incident. I was very affected. When I was working on that story, I read this book by Alfred W. Crosby, who was a University of Texas professor, by the way, and he wrote about the 1918 flu. The book was first titled "Epidemic and Peace: 1918," then it was retitled recently "America’s Forgotten Epidemic." He’s the one who retrieved the history of the 1918 flu. It was pretty much totally forgotten. It is a very compelling history of that disease, how it arose and swept across the globe. Given that I was writing about an outbreak of the same strand of the flu, it made a real impression on me.

The Spanish flu came through Austin in three waves. Will we have a big second wave (of COVID-19)?

The waves you asked about, Michael, nobody knows. … The Spanish influenza appeared in the early spring, sort of died out in the summer, it came back in the fall with a vengeance. October 1918 is still the deadliest month in American history. Then it returned again in the spring of 1919, and then it disappeared until 1976. Then it came back as a pandemic in 2009, and it was a relatively mild influenza then. That schedule, I actually had it on my calendar. I was modeling my influenza really on that template. So are the scientists who are modeling COVID-19. They look at 1918 as the model for COVID. It may be, but it may not be either.

It is not an influenza; it’s a coronavirus. SARS and MERS are the predecessors. They both died out with an enormous effort on the part of public health officials around the world. But they haven’t resurged the way influenza almost always does. So we can’t tell. It could just be that it will always be with us, although I’m optimistic that we are going to come up with a vaccine, given all the many great companies and wonderful minds that have been poured into this effort.

You talked to a lot of experts. They seemed to know that this was coming eventually.

They all knew. They had been thinking about it their entire careers. (For example,) Barney Graham at National Institutes of Health — he’s at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the NIH in Bethesda, Md.; that’s the organization that Anthony Fauci runs. Barney oversaw the development of the vaccine candidate that Moderna in Cambridge now has in human trials. It is the first to go into human trials. Philip Dormitzer at Pfizer is their chief scientist, and he is the one developing the Pfizer vaccine. The U.S. is concentrating on five different vaccine producers, and Pfizer and Moderna are two of them. So these were two of the guys who were helping me with the concept of my own influenza that I made up.

I would paint myself into a corner sometimes because I’m not a scientist, I am not a doctor. I would create these dramatic problems, then turn to them for help. What was really fun about this: They are essentially puzzle solvers. Every disease is a riddle. It takes a certain kind of mind to take on the challenge of this mysterious new puzzle and figure out what its weaknesses are and what a strategy is. Even in a fictional setting.

(At this point, Wright referred to a key plot point that would definitely be a spoiler.)

I called my geniuses. They were thrilled. This is the kind of question they love to address. I could never have solved the problems that I created for myself as a dramatist. Fortunately, I had expert hands pitching in.

Geopolitics plays a big role in this — Iran vs. Saudi Arabia, Russia vs. the U.S. Everyone is blaming everybody else. Why was that important to the core story?

Humans are always hesitant to blame nature for a problem they can blame on other people. The whole history of disease is fraught with these kinds of accusations. In Renaissance Italy, they called venereal disease the French disease. The French called it the Neapolitan disease. We call the 1918 flu the Spanish flu, when it actually started in Kansas. There’s always an attempt to shift blame. Just as Trump is trying to pin COVID-19 on Chinese carelessness, or even, possibly, some people are saying that it was cooked up in a Chinese lab. The Chinese are saying we created it as a biowarfare weapon.

I wrote that! This is one of those things where I feel like: "Stop! Stop! I want these to come to an end, these coincidences!" It’s dismaying sometimes to see that the bleakest parts of my story turn out to be accurately predicted.

Talk a little bit more about the cyberwarfare between Russia and the U.S. that is already underway.

What you ought to know about the elements that I put in the book about cyberwarfare and biowarfare: It’s all true. The incidents that I cite — the attacks on Saudi Arabia, the weaknesses inherent in our own security because the Russians have the ability to shut down our power grid, the history of our biowarfare program and that of the Soviets, now passed on to the Russians — all that is real. Nothing that is depicted as real in the book is made up.

I guess that not very many people have picked up on that. To me, as much as the pandemic is a threat to humanity, these other factors that I am writing about in the book are as well, and are just as real as the threat of the pandemic.

You create characters that are worth caring about. I understand that some of them are based on real people, some are composites, and some are completely fictional.

Some people have their real names used in the book. They are real. It’s a conceit that’s probably more employed by historical novelists, who will use real people as characters in their accounts. I just decided to put real people, with their permission, into my book. I wanted it to feel real. Maybe for some readers, it’s too real at this very moment. But I wanted it to feel real and I wanted it to feel now.

So, like, Emily Lankau is one, the veterinary epidemiologist. I was talking to her the other day. The funny thing is: I pictured her in the car with another veterinary epidemiologist. They’re going off to slaughter turkeys, which is part of their job. I invented this little detail about how they like to sing a cappella on long drives on the way to turkey slaughters. Turns out, it’s true.

That’s one of those things — I’m mystified myself. Not something that any reader would pick up on except the person you’re writing about. Sometimes you stumble over a gratuitous detail that is interesting to you, then it turns out, by golly, that’s the way it really is.

Henry Parsons (the hero epidemiologist) was based on a lot of people. The name, though: In my research, I found that there was a country doctor in 19th-century Britain named Henry Parsons. He was a doctor and a botanist. He got appointed a deputy health official in London during their big influenza outbreak in the 1890s.

At that time, influenza — the word comes from Italian for "influences," because they thought it was caused by miasmas, or environment gasses. Parsons was the first to conclusively demonstrate that influenza comes from contagion. It’s a landmark in the history of epidemiology, although he’s very little known. So I thought I’d tip my hat to him. He suffered from rickets as a child and bore the marks of that. A friend of mine, Dr. Lonnie Cleaver, a professor of theology at SMU, had that disability. I always admired the nobility of how he bore up under that.

And of course, there were the people whom I met in the field in public health, drew attributes from, for instance, (Parsons’) vegetarianism being caused by his years of experimenting with animals. That’s something I picked off from sources. I’m interested in the deeply personal tales that people have, how moral crises or encounters like animal experiments, how it affects them concretely in their lives.

The novel has screenplay written all over it. You’ve turned your books and articles into plays and movies. Is there something already in the works?

Ridley has reattached himself as a director. We’ll see. I’ve learned enough out of Hollywood: Wait until you eat the popcorn.

Personally how are you dealing with the pandemic?

Well (long pause), it’s monotonous. There is this "Groundhog Day" sensation every morning when I wake up and feel like Bill Murray.

When the Chinese announced the virus on New Year’s Eve, I immediately thought of SARS. They had hidden SARS. It was a disgrace on their part. SARS was far more lethal than COVID-19 is, but not as contagious. I thought: This could be very serious. In January, I was in New York rehearsing a play that we put on at the Alley in Houston. There wasn’t much for me to do. When I got to Houston on Feb. 1, around that time, I ordered masks and gloves. Then I got back home on the 21st of February and started stocking up on food and planted some lettuce seeds. I just knew that we would be dealing with it, as did so many epidemiologists and health officials.

I wasn’t unusual in that. I just read the research. I knew that viruses don’t pay very much attention to national borders, that in our modern era, they can jump continents in the space of a couple of hours and there was not going to be much to do to stop it.

You get the complex science in "The End of October" so right, so clear. If we had had the novel in our hands in December 2019, would we have handled this crisis any better?

No, I don’t think so. Setting aside my novel, the Trump administration had a briefing book that was handed off to them, the rules of the road for a pandemic. Apparently, it wasn’t even looked into until deep into this contagion.

They had experts who work for the federal government, the same people I talked to, who could have told them what was going to happen, and they apparently didn’t pay much attention.

In consequence, I would not have hazarded a guess that the United States — of all the countries in the world — would be the worst performer. Four percent of the population and nearly 30% of the deaths. It’s a tragedy and a fiasco. That’s not something that I predicted.