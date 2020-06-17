Parking Lot Social is coming to Austin in July. Think of it as a drive-in movie, but with activities like silent disco, trivia and bingo, all done in a social-distanced way.

For adults and teenagers, the fun happens at night. For kids and their families, the fun will happen during the day.

It’s all happening July 8-12 at Carson Creek Ranch, 701 Dalton Lane.

Each time slot will host only 250 cars, which will be spaced out. People will be given color-coded wristbands to know when it will be their group’s turn to go the food trucks and other amenities.

The kids events are at 1 p.m. July 11-12 with family trivia, a parents vs. kids silent disco, car-a-oke and bingo. Tickets are $39 per car.

For adults and teens, Parking Lot Social at 8 p.m. July 10-12 will offer car-a-oke, bingo, silent disco DJ battles, trivia contests and more. Tickets are $49 per car.

Midnight movies are July 11-12 with "Jurassic Park" on July 11 and "Scream" on July 12. $39 per car.

Movie night with live DJs and a showing of "Mamma Mia!" is 8 p.m. July 9. $39 per car.

Comedy night with local comedians is 8 p.m. July 8. $29 per car.

Find tickets at theparkinglotsocial.com.