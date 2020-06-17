Grammy camp is coming to Austin. For the first time the Grammy Museum’s one-week songwriting camp for high-schoolers will be venturing outside Los Angeles.

The Grammy Summer Session will be held Aug. 4-8 at the LZR campus, formerly La Zona Rosa, 612 W. Fourth St., or if necessary it might move to a virtual session as the two in Los Angeles have already done.

The Grammy Summer Session is a free camp, but you must apply. The application includes submitting two songs you have written. It’s open to students enrolled in high school.

The Austin session is made possible by a grant from Grammy Museum Board Member and Austinite, Andra Liemandt, who is part of the group the Mrs. and founded the Kindness Campaign.

“We are thrilled the Grammy Museum will be hosting a Summer Session in Austin,” Liemandt said in a press release. “With Austin being recognized as the live music capitol, there are so many talented young people in our city. The Grammy Museum will help take the mystery out of the music business, enabling new musicians to get the trade skills they need with the mentoring and connections to make it.”

Apply at https://grammymuseum.formstack.com/forms/grammy_museum_summer_session_application_2020 by July 21.