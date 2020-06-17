For the ninth Friday since March 27, Austin Diaper Bank will be handing out 25 diapers for each kid in the family through its drive-up distribution program.

This week, the 9:30 to 11 a.m. distribution will be at the Austin Diaper Bank’s warehouse, 8711 Burnet Road, Building B.

To receive diapers, you must be in a car and not be sick. The kids do not need to be with you.

Austin Diaper Bank has given away about 240,000 diapers to 3,500 families during its first eight drive-up distributions.

“Even though the economy has opened on a limited basis, many of our neighbors are still struggling financially,” said Austin Diaper Bank Executive Director Holly McDaniel in a press release. “Diapers can run $100 or more per child. Austin Diaper Bank’s public diaper distributions helps families use some of the money they’d normally spend on diapers to instead meet other needs such as food or rent.”

You also can get diapers through the bank’s 30 partner nonprofit organizations or by calling 211 or through 211texas.org.

The Austin Diaper Bank continues to need diapers. The best way to give is through monetary donations at austindiapers.org. The bank purchases diapers and wipes at a reduced cost, which makes your donation buy more diapers and wipes than you could purchase off the shelves, as well as ensures that the bank has adequate supplies of each size, including adult diapers.