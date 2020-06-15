The 21st Texas Conference for Women will be happening this year, but it will be happening virtually on Oct. 1.

Philanthropist Melinda Gates will be the conference keynote speaker. Gates, and husband Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, have been working in creating equity in education for women and girls as well as stopping infectious diseases through their Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Last year, the foundation also made a $1 billion commitment expanding the power of women in the United States.

Gates was chosen because she "is one of the world’s leading voices on behalf of women, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is making important investments in promoting equality, making her message especially important right now," said conference Founder and Director Laurie Dalton White, in a press release. "The events facing our nation and world have magnified many challenges facing women personally and professionally, and that is all the more reason to come together and support one another."

Other conference speakers include:

• Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, popular TED speaker and author of "Brave Not Perfect."

• Priya Parker, host of the new podcast from The New York Times, Together Apart.

• James Clear, change expert and New York Times bestselling author.

• Wade Davis, former NFL player and inclusion consultant.

• Valerie Burton, bestselling author and life strategist.

"Our mission to promote inclusion and provide personal growth and professional development through ‘women helping women’ remains steadfast," said Carla Piñeyro Sublett, Texas Conference for Women board president, in a press release. "This year’s Conference will inspire women leaders at a time when we so badly need them, and will provide attendees with timely tools to navigate today’s changing environment."

Tickets are now available for $125 at txconferenceforwomen.org.