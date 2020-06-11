St. David’s Foundation Thursday announced the recipients of the first part of its $10 million COVID-19 relief fund.
The first $3.5 million will go to 77 local nonprofit organizations.
The foundation received more than 300 applications for the first round of funding. Two-thirds of the recipients have never received St. David’s Foundation grants before.
The foundation put an emphasis on organizations that were grassroots, were in rural communities or serve a population that has been disproportionately impacted.
The foundation also created an Equity Committee to review the grants. Of the organizations receiving grants, 36 percent are led by a person of color, 31 percent are organizations that tailor resources to communities of color.
Of the $3.5 million, 81 percent will be going toward basic needs, 10 percent to health care and 9 percent to what it calls “social determinants of health” such as education, child care, parks, transportation and social connection.
The grants went to organizations in five counties: Williamson, Travis, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell.
Applications for the next phase of funding will be accepted beginning July 20 and continue through Aug. 13. They can be submitted at stdavidsfoundation.org/covid19-recovery-fund.
The grant recipients are:
Advocacy Outreach
Austin Area Urban League Inc.
Austin Chinese-American Network
Austin Diaper Bank
Bastrop County Cares
Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry & Support Center Inc.
Bastrop County Long Term Recovery Team
Black Mamas Community Collective (University of Texas Foundation)
Blanco River Regional Recovery Team
Book Boosters Inc.
BRAVE Communities
Breakthrough Central Texas
Broken Hearts And Calloused Hands
Caldwell County Christian Foundation
Caritas of Austin
Casa Marianella
Cedar Creek United Methodist Church
Center for Child Protection
Central Presbyterian Church
Central Texas Food Bank
City of Luling
City of Manor
Communities In Schools of Central Texas
Communities in Schools of South Central Texas
Communities of Color United for Racial Justice (Allgo)
Community Cupboard
Community Pathways Organization
Council on At-Risk Youth (CARY)
Dripping Springs Helping Hands Inc.
El Buen Samaritano Episcopal Mission
Family Independence Initiative
Farmshare Austin
Georgetown Caring Place
GO! Austin / VAMOS! Austin
Golden Age Home Assisted Living
Greater San Marcos Youth Council
Hays County Food Bank
Hill Country Community Ministries Inc.
Hope Alliance
HopeAustin
In the Streets – Hands Up High Ministry
Interfaith Action of Central Texas
Latino Healthcare Forum
LifeWorks
Linc Austin Outreach
Luling Area Ministerial Alliance
Mama Sana/Vibrant Woman
Mano Amiga
Meals on Wheels Central Texas
Measure Austin
Micah 6 of Austin
Mobile Loaves & Fishes Inc.
Multicultural Refugee Coalition
Operation Liberty Hill
Rebekah Baines Johnson Center
Refugee Services of Texas Inc.
Round Rock Area Serving Center Inc.
Saint Louise House
School Fuel
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry & Community Ministries
Sickle Cell Association of Texas Marc Thomas Foundation
Southside Community Center
Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center
Survive2Thrive Foundation
Texas Center For Child And Family Studies
The Barnabas Connection
The HATC Foundation
The Junior League of Austin
The SAFE Alliance
The Salvation Army
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Diocesan Council Of Austin
Todos Juntos Learning Center
VELA
Welcome Table Inc.
WhatsintheMirror
Williamson County & Cities Health District
Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center