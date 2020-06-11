St. David’s Foundation Thursday announced the recipients of the first part of its $10 million COVID-19 relief fund.

The first $3.5 million will go to 77 local nonprofit organizations.

The foundation received more than 300 applications for the first round of funding. Two-thirds of the recipients have never received St. David’s Foundation grants before.

The foundation put an emphasis on organizations that were grassroots, were in rural communities or serve a population that has been disproportionately impacted.

The foundation also created an Equity Committee to review the grants. Of the organizations receiving grants, 36 percent are led by a person of color, 31 percent are organizations that tailor resources to communities of color.

Of the $3.5 million, 81 percent will be going toward basic needs, 10 percent to health care and 9 percent to what it calls “social determinants of health” such as education, child care, parks, transportation and social connection.

The grants went to organizations in five counties: Williamson, Travis, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell.

Applications for the next phase of funding will be accepted beginning July 20 and continue through Aug. 13. They can be submitted at stdavidsfoundation.org/covid19-recovery-fund.

The grant recipients are:

Advocacy Outreach

Austin Area Urban League Inc.

Austin Chinese-American Network

Austin Diaper Bank

Bastrop County Cares

Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry & Support Center Inc.

Bastrop County Long Term Recovery Team

Black Mamas Community Collective (University of Texas Foundation)

Blanco River Regional Recovery Team

Book Boosters Inc.

BRAVE Communities

Breakthrough Central Texas

Broken Hearts And Calloused Hands

Caldwell County Christian Foundation

Caritas of Austin

Casa Marianella

Cedar Creek United Methodist Church

Center for Child Protection

Central Presbyterian Church

Central Texas Food Bank

City of Luling

City of Manor

Communities In Schools of Central Texas

Communities in Schools of South Central Texas

Communities of Color United for Racial Justice (Allgo)

Community Cupboard

Community Pathways Organization

Council on At-Risk Youth (CARY)

Dripping Springs Helping Hands Inc.

El Buen Samaritano Episcopal Mission

Family Independence Initiative

Farmshare Austin

Georgetown Caring Place

GO! Austin / VAMOS! Austin

Golden Age Home Assisted Living

Greater San Marcos Youth Council

Hays County Food Bank

Hill Country Community Ministries Inc.

Hope Alliance

HopeAustin

In the Streets – Hands Up High Ministry

Interfaith Action of Central Texas

Latino Healthcare Forum

LifeWorks

Linc Austin Outreach

Luling Area Ministerial Alliance

Mama Sana/Vibrant Woman

Mano Amiga

Meals on Wheels Central Texas

Measure Austin

Micah 6 of Austin

Mobile Loaves & Fishes Inc.

Multicultural Refugee Coalition

Operation Liberty Hill

Rebekah Baines Johnson Center

Refugee Services of Texas Inc.

Round Rock Area Serving Center Inc.

Saint Louise House

School Fuel

Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry & Community Ministries

Sickle Cell Association of Texas Marc Thomas Foundation

Southside Community Center

Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center

Survive2Thrive Foundation

Texas Center For Child And Family Studies

The Barnabas Connection

The HATC Foundation

The Junior League of Austin

The SAFE Alliance

The Salvation Army

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Diocesan Council Of Austin

Todos Juntos Learning Center

VELA

Welcome Table Inc.

WhatsintheMirror

Williamson County & Cities Health District

Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center