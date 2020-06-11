Nicole Villalpando @raisingaustin

Thursday

Jun 11, 2020 at 1:58 PM


St. David’s Foundation Thursday announced the recipients of the first part of its $10 million COVID-19 relief fund.


The first $3.5 million will go to 77 local nonprofit organizations.


The foundation received more than 300 applications for the first round of funding. Two-thirds of the recipients have never received St. David’s Foundation grants before.


The foundation put an emphasis on organizations that were grassroots, were in rural communities or serve a population that has been disproportionately impacted.


The foundation also created an Equity Committee to review the grants. Of the organizations receiving grants, 36 percent are led by a person of color, 31 percent are organizations that tailor resources to communities of color.


Of the $3.5 million, 81 percent will be going toward basic needs, 10 percent to health care and 9 percent to what it calls “social determinants of health” such as education, child care, parks, transportation and social connection.


The grants went to organizations in five counties: Williamson, Travis, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell.


Applications for the next phase of funding will be accepted beginning July 20 and continue through Aug. 13. They can be submitted at stdavidsfoundation.org/covid19-recovery-fund.


The grant recipients are:


Advocacy Outreach


Austin Area Urban League Inc.


Austin Chinese-American Network


Austin Diaper Bank


Bastrop County Cares


Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry & Support Center Inc.


Bastrop County Long Term Recovery Team


Black Mamas Community Collective (University of Texas Foundation)


Blanco River Regional Recovery Team


Book Boosters Inc.


BRAVE Communities


Breakthrough Central Texas


Broken Hearts And Calloused Hands


Caldwell County Christian Foundation


Caritas of Austin


Casa Marianella


Cedar Creek United Methodist Church


Center for Child Protection


Central Presbyterian Church


Central Texas Food Bank


City of Luling


City of Manor


Communities In Schools of Central Texas


Communities in Schools of South Central Texas


Communities of Color United for Racial Justice (Allgo)


Community Cupboard


Community Pathways Organization


Council on At-Risk Youth (CARY)


Dripping Springs Helping Hands Inc.


El Buen Samaritano Episcopal Mission


Family Independence Initiative


Farmshare Austin


Georgetown Caring Place


GO! Austin / VAMOS! Austin


Golden Age Home Assisted Living


Greater San Marcos Youth Council


Hays County Food Bank


Hill Country Community Ministries Inc.


Hope Alliance


HopeAustin


In the Streets – Hands Up High Ministry


Interfaith Action of Central Texas


Latino Healthcare Forum


LifeWorks


Linc Austin Outreach


Luling Area Ministerial Alliance


Mama Sana/Vibrant Woman


Mano Amiga


Meals on Wheels Central Texas


Measure Austin


Micah 6 of Austin


Mobile Loaves & Fishes Inc.


Multicultural Refugee Coalition


Operation Liberty Hill


Rebekah Baines Johnson Center


Refugee Services of Texas Inc.


Round Rock Area Serving Center Inc.


Saint Louise House


School Fuel


Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry & Community Ministries


Sickle Cell Association of Texas Marc Thomas Foundation


Southside Community Center


Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center


Survive2Thrive Foundation


Texas Center For Child And Family Studies


The Barnabas Connection


The HATC Foundation


The Junior League of Austin


The SAFE Alliance


The Salvation Army


The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Diocesan Council Of Austin


Todos Juntos Learning Center


VELA


Welcome Table Inc.


WhatsintheMirror


Williamson County & Cities Health District


Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center