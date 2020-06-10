YMCA of Austin and the Central Texas Food Bank will be providing weekly meals for kids at two YMCA locations: North Austin and East Communities.

Every Thursday through Aug. 13, parents can pick up meal packs for each of their children younger than 18. The meal packs include seven breakfasts (a whole grain item, fruit and milk for each day) and seven lunches (frozen lunch trays and milk for each day).

The distribution at East Communities YMCA, 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd., begins at 8 a.m.

The distribution at North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg Lane, begins at 9 a.m.

Parents and caregivers can walk up or drive up. If kids are present, they do not need to present any documentation. If they are not present, parents must show an official letter or email from their school listing children enrolled, individual student report cards, attendance record from a parent portal of the school website, a birth certificate for a child not in school, student ID cards.

You can find out more at https://www.austinymca.org/event/free-meal-distribution-kids-6.

“At a time when many are hurting and hungry, we need to do whatever we can to ensure that children have proper nutrition during the summer,” said James Finck, YMCA of Austin President and CEO in a press release. “We’re excited to be able to partner with the Central Texas Food Bank to help our community.”